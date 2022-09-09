Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/the-10-greatest-actors-who-portrayed-priests-in-movies-defying-math-defying-logic-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies, Defying Math Defying Logic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Catholic Priest Cantor Photo
Catholic Priest Cantor Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / timokefoto from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

The Eucharist: Defying Math, Defying Logic – Catholic365 +1

Don’t Talk to the Dead Even If You Think They’re Saved – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

What Do the U. S. Diocesan Synod Reports Say? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Who Will Save the Church? – Veil of Veronica

What are the Four Cardinal Virtues? – Get Fed™

The 3 R’s For Casting Out Demons – Monsignor Steven J. Rossetti D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Even in Summer, You Must Go to Sunday Mass – Matt Nelson at Catholic Answers Magazine

The World is Too Much with Us; Analyzing Poetry – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

How to Pray With Sacred Art – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Big Deal That is Marriage – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Queen Elizabeth II and St. Teresa of Calcutta look at the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit presented by the Queen to Mother Teresa at the Rashtrapati Shavar in New Delhi, India.

The Life of Queen Elizabeth and a Documentary on Mother Teresa (Sept. 10)

Queen Elizabeth II met five popes in her lifetime. Pope Francis in his statement upon her death Sept. 8 promised prayers for her peaceful repose and praised her for ‘her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.’ Edward Pentin, the Register’s Rome Correspondent, who hails from England, joins us now to remember the Queen. Then EWTN News’ executive director Matthew Bunson and the National Catholic Register’s Jeanette De Melo discuss Mother Teresa and the film ‘Mother Teresa: No Greater Love’ marking the 25th anniversary of her death.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Anonymous, “St. Peter Claver”

St. Peter Claver, Slave of Slaves, Pray For Us!

‘O God, who made St. Peter Claver a slave of slaves and strengthened him with wonderful charity and patience as he came to their help, grant, through his intercession, that, seeking the things of Jesus Christ, we may love our neighbor in deeds and in truth.’ (Collect for the Memorial)

John Grondelski Blogs
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020, in London.

A Tribute to My Queen

As a spiritual mother and grandmother to millions, it seems fitting that she should have passed on the feast of the Nativity of Our Blessed Mother, the Queen of Heaven.

Edward Pentin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up