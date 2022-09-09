The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies, Defying Math Defying Logic, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

The Eucharist: Defying Math, Defying Logic – Catholic365 +1

Don’t Talk to the Dead Even If You Think They’re Saved – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

What Do the U. S. Diocesan Synod Reports Say? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Who Will Save the Church? – Veil of Veronica

What are the Four Cardinal Virtues? – Get Fed™

The 3 R’s For Casting Out Demons – Monsignor Steven J. Rossetti D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Even in Summer, You Must Go to Sunday Mass – Matt Nelson at Catholic Answers Magazine

The World is Too Much with Us; Analyzing Poetry – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song

How to Pray With Sacred Art – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Big Deal That is Marriage – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

