The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies, Defying Math Defying Logic, and More Great Links!

The 10 Greatest Actors Who Portrayed Priests in Movies – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1
The Eucharist: Defying Math, Defying Logic – Catholic365 +1
Don’t Talk to the Dead Even If You Think They’re Saved – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest
What Do the U. S. Diocesan Synod Reports Say? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar
Who Will Save the Church? – Veil of Veronica
What are the Four Cardinal Virtues? – Get Fed™
The 3 R’s For Casting Out Demons – Monsignor Steven J. Rossetti D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Even in Summer, You Must Go to Sunday Mass – Matt Nelson at Catholic Answers Magazine
The World is Too Much with Us; Analyzing Poetry – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song
How to Pray With Sacred Art – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement
The Big Deal That is Marriage – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand
