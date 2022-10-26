Steubenville Priests Weigh In, St. John’s Message About the Throne of Satan, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Steubenville Priests: Diocese Needs Change, Not Merger – The Pillar

Saint John’s Message about the Throne of Satan (Rev. 2:12-17); Video – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Which Saint Gave a Homily After He was Beheaded? – Get Fed™

What is Spiritual Direction, and How can It Help Us? – Greg K. Popcak, M.D., at Our Sunday Visitor

Spiritual Ambush – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Over 350 Aquinas Scholars Attend Thomistic Congress in Rome – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Love Jesus More than Justice – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Unique Feature of Vesting Prayers in Decorative Window of Chapel of Saint Thomas Aquinas – John Paul Sonnen at Lturgical Arts Journal

Convert from Orthodoxy or Protestantism: Which Catholic Church Would I Belong To – Fr. Z’s Blog

Are New Zealand Bishops Putting “Pastoral Care” of SSA’s Ahead of Church Doctrine? – Complicit Clergy

Just Wars? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Post-War Council Turns Sixty – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5

