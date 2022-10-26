Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/steubenville-priests-weigh-in-st-john-s-message-about-the-throne-of-satan-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Steubenville Priests Weigh In, St. John’s Message About the Throne of Satan, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Teamwork Photo
Teamwork Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / mohamed Hassan from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Steubenville Priests: Diocese Needs Change, Not Merger – The Pillar

Saint John’s Message about the Throne of Satan (Rev. 2:12-17); Video – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Which Saint Gave a Homily After He was Beheaded? – Get Fed™

What is Spiritual Direction, and How can It Help Us? – Greg K. Popcak, M.D., at Our Sunday Visitor

Spiritual Ambush – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Over 350 Aquinas Scholars Attend Thomistic Congress in Rome – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Love Jesus More than Justice – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Unique Feature of Vesting Prayers in Decorative Window of Chapel of Saint Thomas Aquinas – John Paul Sonnen at Lturgical Arts Journal

Convert from Orthodoxy or Protestantism: Which Catholic Church Would I Belong To – Fr. Z’s Blog

Are New Zealand Bishops Putting “Pastoral Care” of SSA’s Ahead of Church Doctrine? – Complicit Clergy

Just Wars? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Post-War Council Turns Sixty – T. S. Flanders at One Peter 5

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up