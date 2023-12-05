Support the register

St. Nicholas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Fun Ideas for the Feast Day

Sweets and small gifts are part of the celebration of the Dec. 6 feast day.
“The giver of every good and perfect gift has called upon us to mimic Gods giving, by grace, through faith, and this is not of ourselves.” — St. Nicholas of Myra

 

The Church celebrates St. Nicholas each Dec. 6. As children leave their shoes outside before climbing into bed tonight, here are some gifts for the feast day and beyond that celebrate the beloved saint of charity who inspired Santa Claus:

ST. NICHOLAS GIFT SET | EWTN Religious Catalogue

ST. NICHOLAS TINY SAINTS CLIP-ON | EWTN Religious Catalogue

SITTING SANTA WITH BABY JESUS STATUE | EWTN Religious Catalogue

BONUS GIFTS FROM EWTN, plus: Santa presents

St. Nicolas Plush and Puzzle from Shining Light Dolls 

St. Nicholas Cards from House of Joppa

St. Nicholas Sticker from Baritus Catholic on Etsy

St. Nicholas Christmas Coffee from Catholic Coffee

St. Nicholas Socks, Ornaments, Stickers and More (SockReligious.com)

 

 

