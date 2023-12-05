St. Nicholas Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Fun Ideas for the Feast Day
“The giver of every good and perfect gift has called upon us to mimic God’s giving, by grace, through faith, and this is not of ourselves.” — St. Nicholas of Myra
The Church celebrates St. Nicholas each Dec. 6. As children leave their shoes outside before climbing into bed tonight, here are some gifts for the feast day and beyond that celebrate the beloved saint of charity who inspired Santa Claus:
ST. NICHOLAS GIFT SET | EWTN Religious Catalogue
ST. NICHOLAS TINY SAINTS CLIP-ON | EWTN Religious Catalogue
SITTING SANTA WITH BABY JESUS STATUE | EWTN Religious Catalogue
BONUS GIFTS FROM EWTN, plus: Santa presents
St. Nicolas Plush and Puzzle from Shining Light Dolls
St. Nicholas Cards from House of Joppa
St. Nicholas Sticker from Baritus Catholic on Etsy
St. Nicholas Christmas Coffee from Catholic Coffee
St. Nicholas Socks, Ornaments, Stickers and More (SockReligious.com)
- Keywords:
- st. nicholas
- christmas gifts