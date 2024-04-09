Heavenly Drama Unfolds: Solar Eclipse Marks Annunciation With Divine Beauty

A solar event on the solemnity: Catholic minds offer their best takes on what was witnessed from celestial skies above ...

As millions of people found a way to catch the solar eclipse yesterday — some driving hundreds of miles, with others hosting parties in their back yards — many Catholics found incredible meaning in this rare event taking place on a transferred feast day, the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

Some reflected on the physical finding the metaphysical; others expounded on light penetrating darkness. Thousands took to social media to draw parallels with the darkness of Good Friday still fresh on hearts and minds and the eclipse NASA has recorded taking place in the year A.D. 33 — and also the amazing celestial ties to the life of St. John Paul II and the map of eclipses that marked major moments in the life of the Polish pope.

Here are some of the 9 of the best takes we found on social media to mark the collective marveling-at-the-miraculous moments captured yesterday and the beauty of our one true God.

1. Writer and professor Abigail Favale at the McGrath Institute of the University of Notre Dame eloquently reflected on the Annunciation and “that moment when, at her assent, the divine and human touch, becoming one.”

Whenever I see the moon, I think of Mary, she who most perfectly reflects the uncreated light. How incredible to watch a total eclipse on the feast of the Annunciation--that moment when, at her assent, the divine and human touch, becoming one. — Abigail Favale (@FavaleAbs) April 8, 2024





2. Radio host and producer Matt Swaim quoted Venerable Fulton Sheen discussing the brilliance of the sun and Son as related to Mother Mary.

"The moon does not take away from the brilliance of the sun. All its light is reflected from the sun. The Blessed Mother reflects her Divine Son; without Him, she is nothing. With Him, she is the Mother of men." -Fulton Sheen



Happy Feast of the Annunciation/Eclipse Day! pic.twitter.com/aw8nUY7V2E — Matt Swaim (@mattswaim) April 8, 2024





3. Jesuit Father Jacob Boddicker captured awe-inspiring moments of the eclipse above a statue of the Blessed Mother in the Midwest.





4. Father Brian O’Brien took the opportunity to remind his followers of another extraordinary moment that eclipses happenings in the sky.

If you thought the eclipse was cool, you should go to your local Catholic church and watch ordinary bread and wine become the Eucharist. pic.twitter.com/qB4G5jRRz9 — Father Brian O'Brien (@frobrien) April 9, 2024





5. Chicago Catholic-school students reveled in the moments of the eclipse and tested their knowledge on campus on the Solmenity of the Annunciation.

Students at the School of St. Mary in Lake Forest witness the solar eclipse and execute experiments such as building and racing solar cars, taking air temperatures before, during and , examining animals and plants on April 8, 2024. (Karen Callaway/Chicago Catholic) pic.twitter.com/yOc1vNUT8y — Chicago Catholic (@chicagocatholic) April 9, 2024





6. The eclipse was documented outside of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, drawing upon all the things that exist in the world that can bring us closer to “his created beauty.”

Today’s eclipse reminds us of the awesomeness of our loving God. He created the universe for us to look at, study, and understand in the hope that we will be drawn to him through his created beauty.#EclipseSolar2024 pic.twitter.com/vEFMMXQ8q2 — Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church (@SFX_Stillwater) April 8, 2024





7. Archbishop Paul Etienne of Seattle took the opportunity to offer praise in awe of such moments when we consider the celestial beauty.

Total solar eclipse gives praise to the Creator! Sun and Moon, Bless the Lord on the Feast of the Annunciation. https://t.co/zH8Ka5GjBX pic.twitter.com/3wc7iI04Hu — Archbishop Etienne (@AbpEtienne) April 8, 2024





8. St. John the Baptist Catholic school in Longmont, Colorado, brought children out to view the eclipse, pointing to that “singular moment in Nazareth.”

The Annunciation gives a proper spiritual interpretation of a solar eclipse. For that singular moment in Nazareth, the moon (Mary) determined whether the sunlight – the Son’s light – would reach the world. pic.twitter.com/RdI80qLWNa — St. John the Baptist (@SJBSchool) April 9, 2024





9. Margaret Gardini at St. Eugene Catholic School in the Bronx, New York, marked what the eclipse meant for her and the ways students took in the brillance.

SES students know that the Annunciation and Solar Eclipse remind us of the awesome power of God and Mary’s Yes defeated darkness @SESYonkers @ArchNY_Supt @ArchNYCathID @DrNoelleBeale @CWCatholicSchls @ArchNY_Schools pic.twitter.com/miDogKmtB0 — Margaret Gardini (@Mgardini4) April 8, 2024

And just as NASA engineers reminded those moonlighting as scientists yesterday, the heavens always offer beauty any day of the week--don't forget to look up--and say a prayer for all the wonder the skies offer us!