Live Like Mother Mary, Saying ‘Yes’ to God

A visit to the Basilica of the Assumption reminded me of the importance of following Mary’s lead.

There is little that is noteworthy about Nazareth, at least that’s how it was 2,000 years ago.

Located north of the Sea of Galilee and built into a hillside, Nazareth was a sleepy town; it was insignificant.

Most of the houses were built into the hillside utilizing existing caves. Nobody significant lived in the town; in fact, only a few hundred or so people called Nazareth home.

The town was not fit for a king. Yet this is where God chose to bring his Son into the world.

In this small town, the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary and delivered a life-changing, world-shattering message: Mary would be the Mother of God. In this tiny room, built into a cave side, God became flesh and dwelt among us.

Now, 2,000 years later, an ornate basilica celebrates Mary’s “Yes” and the incarnation of the Lord. Built in 1969, the basilica was constructed on top of an old Jewish home.

Whether or not this is the exact site of the Annunciation has been debated by scholars for decades. Tradition holds that this was the site, as archeologists have found the ruins of an ancient church.

The current basilica has two levels. Visitors enter the bottom level through large bronze doors adorned with images telling the story of Jesus’ life. The doors open into a large, cavernous space, where, located off to the left side, is the traditional site of the Annunciation.

Situated in a rock cave, an ornate altar sits in the center. Pilgrims come close, blocked by a steel fence from entering the sacred area.

Above is a wide skylight leading into the upper church. Various images of the Blessed Virgin Mary, donated by different countries to commemorate the church’s completion, line the upper-church walls.

The focal point, however, is the large mosaic of Christ sitting in heaven with the Blessed Mother by his side. Every piece of art, every design choice helps visitors contemplate this incredible mystery.

Throughout the church, a prominent theme is Mary’s fiat, her “Yes” to God. Praying before the altar in the cave, one can’t help but contemplate the great “Yes” that Mary gave to God.

Mary did not have to accept the request. She could have said “No” and continued living her life in Nazareth. But she surrendered to God’s will and placed complete trust in him.

What would our lives be like if we followed Mary’s example?

So often I find myself doubting God’s plan for my life. I try my plan. Time and time again, it fails or it doesn’t live up to my expectations.

But when I say “Yes” to God’s plan, whether it is something small, like talking to the person alone at a gathering, or something bigger, like taking a leap of faith to accept a new job, it always works out better, I have found.

God knows best. He knows our deepest desires, what we are capable of, and what is best for us. Sometimes that requires us to step out of our comfort zones. That’s what Pope Francis encouraged the faithful recently, reminding us that, in Jesus, “we find the hope to face the changes in our lives and be born again.”

Just like Mary from a backwater village took the largest leap of faith and gave God her “Yes,” we can follow her lead wherever we are and say “Yes” to whatever God has in store for us, too.