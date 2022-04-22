Support the register

Self-Denial Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does, The Evil One and Spiritual Warfare, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Self-Denial Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does – Gregory K. Popcak, Ph.D., at Our Sunday Visitor

The Evil One and Spiritual Warfare: Protection – Bishop Robert D. Gruss, S.T.L., of The Saginaw Diocese

Is Facebook Censoring Catholics? New Changes May Provide Proof – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Saint John Climacus’ Guide to Spiritual Combat – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Obstinate Artists Who Followed Tradition in the Modern Era: David Shepherd – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Empty Tomb is All the Proof We Need – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Popular Sovereignty and the Oath Theory – P. J. Smith at Semiduplex

Social Media and Sanctity with Mother Teresa – T. J. Burdick at Catholic Exchange

Renaissance Art Flourishes at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Charlotte – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Catholic View of Poetry and Civilization – Paul Krause at Crisis Magazine

Justification Makes Us Truly Righteous – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Father John T. Richardson, C.M., 9th President of DePaul University, R.I.P. at 98 – DePaul Newsline

A Thomistic Perspective on Law and Abortion – Michael J. Carzon at Catholic365

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

