Self-Denial Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does, The Evil One and Spiritual Warfare, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Self-Denial Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Does – Gregory K. Popcak, Ph.D., at Our Sunday Visitor

The Evil One and Spiritual Warfare: Protection – Bishop Robert D. Gruss, S.T.L., of The Saginaw Diocese

Is Facebook Censoring Catholics? New Changes May Provide Proof – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Saint John Climacus’ Guide to Spiritual Combat – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Obstinate Artists Who Followed Tradition in the Modern Era: David Shepherd – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

The Empty Tomb is All the Proof We Need – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Popular Sovereignty and the Oath Theory – P. J. Smith at Semiduplex

Social Media and Sanctity with Mother Teresa – T. J. Burdick at Catholic Exchange

Renaissance Art Flourishes at Saint Thomas Aquinas in Charlotte – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Catholic View of Poetry and Civilization – Paul Krause at Crisis Magazine

Justification Makes Us Truly Righteous – J. P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

Father John T. Richardson, C.M., 9th President of DePaul University, R.I.P. at 98 – DePaul Newsline

A Thomistic Perspective on Law and Abortion – Michael J. Carzon at Catholic365

