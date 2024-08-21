Princess Saints: A Great Picture Book for Your Own Little Princess

Bert and Nan, Flossie and Freddy. If you grew up around the time I did, give or take a little, you probably remember the Bobbsey Twins. From 1904 until 1979, writing under the pen name Laura Lee Hope, various novelists produced 72 adventure stories about the two sets of fraternal twins in the Bobbsey family. Fans of the classic series followed the twins to school, to the seashore, to the big city, and off to summer camp. They’d visit a lighthouse, fly in an airplane, ride a bicycle and solve a mystery. Whatever adventure lay ahead for the Bobbsey Twins, I was right there with them.

Years later, my daughter was also an avid reader — but as a child of the ’70s, she spent her time reading Beverly Cleary’s eight humorous tales about Ramona Quimby.

Classic children’s literature — regardless of its origin — is a good thing. Reading fosters imagination and helps children to learn more about the world in which we live. Lively readers develop social skills, as well as reading skills which will help them in school and in life.

Beyond simply entertaining young readers, children’s literature can help to mold character, to teach about the most important things, to refocus attention on service to others — in a word, to make them better Christians.

Here’s where I step in to make a recommendation: I absolutely love Word On Fire’s new book about saints, Princesses of Heaven: The Flowers, written and illustrated by Fabiola Garza. Young girls especially will enjoy the stories of six female saints: Joan of Arc, Josephine Bakhita, Kateri Tekakwitha, Narcisa de Jesús, Lucy Yi Zhenmei and Thérèse of Lisieux. The holy women, you may note, come from different nationalities and backgrounds — so children will be able to see themselves in the saints, and to realize that they, too, can live to please God.

The artwork is striking — not surprising, since when artist/author Fabiola is not creating Catholic books for children, she works as a character artist for Disney World in Orlando. The visual details — from the “girly” pink binding, to splendidly dressed princesses, to beautiful scenery and floral touches — will capture the attention of the little women in your family. The gilt edging is an unusual and a welcome touch on a book for children, and makes it just that much more special.

But most important, of course, is the message. These six holy women are relatable, and the author ends by summarizing each saint’s response to God: Joan heeded God’s call. Bakhita embraced Christ’s love. Kateri prayed day and night. Narcisa gave hope with song. Lucy shared God’s word. Thérèse loved in little ways.

And your little princess, cuddling to read Princesses of Heaven as a bedtime story, or paging through on her own, can easily imagine how she, too, can please God in little and big ways, by becoming the person God wants her to be.