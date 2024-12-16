Faith-Filled Stories to Enjoy as a Family

’Tis the season for cold nights and warm pajamas — the perfect time to cozy up with your children and enjoy some heartwarming stories together. I’ve curated a list of my family’s favorites, all available at EWTN Religious Catalogue.

1. Christmas in Heaven, by Anthony DeStefano



Anthony DeStefano delivers readers with another marvelous story the whole family will enjoy. Weaving together truths about our faith (death, holy souls and the Church Triumphant) with the nostalgia of Christmas traditions here on earth, DeStefano encourages readers to lean in to our Christian hope that we can see our loved ones again in heaven one day. As someone who misses Grandma, especially during the holidays, I highly recommend this book. Be sure to check out other great books by Anthony DeStefano at EWTNRC.com.





2. The Spider Who Saved Christmas, by Raymond Arroyo



Until reading this book, I could not have imagined there’d be a place in the Christmas story for a spider, but I’m happy to report that Raymond Arroyo proved me wrong. Now, this is one of my kids’ all-time favorite Christmas stories. When King Herod’s men set out to kill all Jewish boys under age 2, the Holy Family, on their way to Egypt, seeks refuge in a cave occupied by Nephila and her young. See how the eight-legged heroine and her spider babies spring into action and risk their own lives to save the hallowed visitors. And if this story inspires you to hide a little spider in your Christmas tree from now on, let me know!





3. Go and Fear Nothing: The Story of Our Lady of Champion, by Patrick O’Hearn



There has only been one official Marian apparition in the United States, and this is the story. Patrick O’Hearn brings to life the tale of Adele Brise and her encounter with the Blessed Mother in Champion, Wisconsin, in 1859. Not only does this book share yet another miraculous appearance of the Blessed Mother, but it also reminds children and their parents to pray for conversion for poor sinners, to receive the sacraments often, and to always ask for Mary’s intercession at the feet of her Son, Jesus.





4. ABC Get to Know the Saints With Me, by Caroline Perkins



Since this book’s release a couple of years ago, I’ve made it my mission to use the charming rhymes and colorful illustrations to teach my children the alphabet and the saints. I’m happy to report that, with our fourth child recently turning 1, we are on a winning streak of incorporating this book into our regular reading rhythm. My three older kids love using this book to tell our youngest about the saints, teaching her letters along the way. Every Catholic family should have this colorful book in their library.





5. The Snail and the King, by Norbertine Father Peregrine Fletcher



This spring, Norbertine Father Peregrine Fletcher introduced me to his newest book, and my children and I instantly became big fans. For children who believe they’re too young or too small or too insignificant to be chosen by God, this book settles the score — God has called each of us, big and small, to holiness! Father Peregrine invites us all on Snail’s adventure, facing danger and discouragement along the way. Does Snail persevere on his quest called by the Prince? Why is the dove so adamant about helping him? Will he ever meet the King? Find out when you read The Snail and the King.





6. Mother Cabrini: A Heart for the World, by Claudia Cangilla McAdam



As you might have guessed, I love stories with an underdog (and I think God, in his magnificence and mercy, loves them too), and Mother Frances Cabrini’s story ticks all the boxes of a successful underdog story. Born with such fragility that she was immediately baptized for fear of death, Cabrini spent her life facing health problems that seemed to hold her back. However, God had a plan for this little soul, who went on to found a religious order, travel across the Atlantic, and radically improve the lives of countless Italian immigrants in the New World. Her faith and fiat make her an excellent role model for children — and adults — who wonder what they can do to build up God’s kingdom on earth.





7. Puffel, by Sr. M. Gianna Casino, of the Leaven of the Immaculate Heart of Mary



As a Catholic mom, I am always looking for age-appropriate ways to share theology of the body with my kids, and Puffel has become an amusing and accessible way to do that. Puffel is a puffin living in Norway, and on a cold, wintery day, he meets some new friends who don’t look him. He starts to question his own ability and identity, but this book guides Puffel and readers through the work of self-acceptance, being created in God’s image, and appreciating the differences that make each of us special in our own ways. This book is offered by itself or as a set with a Puffel plush.





8. New Friends, Now and Forever, by Susan Tassone



At one time or another, our children will experience the death of family and family friends, and it can be difficult to have discussions with our kids when someone close dies. Susan Tassone, affectionately known as “The Purgatory Lady,” provides clarity in the conversation with this touching story of twins Ben and Hope, whose budding friendship with an elderly parishioner paves the way for them to learn about the reality of purgatory, the benefits of praying for souls in purgatory, and the rich traditions of our Catholic faith. Our kids are excited to pray for souls in purgatory, and yours can be, too.





9. The Chaste Heart of St. Joseph, by Marian Father Donald Calloway,



Marian Father Calloway, known for his Consecration to St. Joseph, has an awesome graphic novel to help children learn about the wonders of their spiritual father, St. Joseph. Sam Estrada’s vibrant illustrations lead readers through the origins of devotion to St. Joseph, saints who loved him, and various titles of the great saint, like “Terror of Demons.” I suppose little boys have a natural attraction to comic books and graphic novels, as my 5-year-old son frequently opens the book just to stare at the pages.





10. Thérèse of Lisieux, by Coline Dupuy, Davide Perconti, and Francesco Rizzato



In another impressive graphic novel, readers dive into the everyday life of St. Thérèse of Lisieux, her interactions with her family, and the suffering she faced in her last years in Carmel. Readers will get to know St. Thérèse in a unique way, as she faces hardships head-on and overcomes trials with love. Our 8-year-old daughter recommends this book to her peers.





11. The Light in You: Little Convent in the Big City, by Mother Clare of the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal



This is the second book in Mother Clare’s series, Little Convent in the Big City, and I have a deep appreciation for how she and illustrator Michael Corsini portray the important work of the Franciscans of the Renewal. The Light in You is a perfect story for Christmas, as its setting in New York City at Christmastime sets the mood for sharing the true meaning of our existence and our call as Christians to bring Christ’s light to others. It is a big call, and Mother Clare’s stories on the “Little Convent” show how it’s possible!





12. Goodnight, Jesus: A Children’s Bedtime Story, by Kate Sydnor



Rounding out the list is this precious board book from EWTN Publishing, which we received just before our youngest child was born. Goodnight, Jesus is an ideal book for new parents to read to their new babies, but also for children who want to read to their younger siblings. It has a calming cadence and illustrations, as children are guided through thanking God for their favorite people and favorite parts of their day. It’s a wonderful way to teach children prayer at the earliest of ages!

All of these books — and more — are found at EWTN Religious Catalogue for your family’s bookshelves.