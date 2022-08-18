Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/rebuilding-in-the-heartland-supernatural-gifts-that-await-body-and-soul-in-paradise-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Rebuilding in the Heartland, Supernatural Gifts That Await Body and Soul in Paradise, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Priests Photo
Priests Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Darius Lebok from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Rebuilding in the Heartland: Models of Vibrant Catholicism – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report +1

The Supernatural Gifts that Await Body and Soul in Paradise – Father Robert Nixon, O.S.B., at Tan·Direction Blog +1

The Great Pietà of Melchor Pérez Holguin in Los Angeles – Kinga Lipinska at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is Bilocation/Multilocation Possible? – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Turning a House Into a Home – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Brief But Beautiful: A Meditation on the Pascha Nostrum – A Treasure To Be Shared

Dating Advice to Young Catholics (Podcast) – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Abortion in the USA – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Bizarre Conspiracy Theory That Might Be Driving Russia – Michael D. Greaney at Crisis Magzine

What’s behind the Vatican Chief Diplomat’s Change of Tune? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Pope Francis, Evelyn Waugh, and Humanæ Vitæ – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Can a Person Commit a Schismatic Act and Not be in “Full” Schism? Schroedinger – Fr. Z’s Bog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up