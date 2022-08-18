Rebuilding in the Heartland, Supernatural Gifts That Await Body and Soul in Paradise, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Rebuilding in the Heartland: Models of Vibrant Catholicism – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report +1

The Supernatural Gifts that Await Body and Soul in Paradise – Father Robert Nixon, O.S.B., at Tan·Direction Blog +1

The Great Pietà of Melchor Pérez Holguin in Los Angeles – Kinga Lipinska at Liturgical Arts Journal

Is Bilocation/Multilocation Possible? – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Turning a House Into a Home – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez at Catholic Stand

Brief But Beautiful: A Meditation on the Pascha Nostrum – A Treasure To Be Shared

Dating Advice to Young Catholics (Podcast) – Father David J. Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Abortion in the USA – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Bizarre Conspiracy Theory That Might Be Driving Russia – Michael D. Greaney at Crisis Magzine

What’s behind the Vatican Chief Diplomat’s Change of Tune? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Pope Francis, Evelyn Waugh, and Humanæ Vitæ – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Can a Person Commit a Schismatic Act and Not be in “Full” Schism? Schroedinger – Fr. Z’s Bog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit