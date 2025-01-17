Support the register

Does Your Parish Ring Tower Bells at Mass? The Register Wants to Hear From You!

Let us know if your church keeps this centuries-old tradition alive during the consecration.

‘Bells’
‘Bells’ (photo: fuhrmann.thomas / Shutterstock)
Joseph Pronechen Blogs

For centuries, the sound of church bells has called the faithful to prayer, not just before Mass but during its holiest moments. Beginning in the late 12th century, many churches rang their tower bells at the consecration and during the elevation of the Host. The practice served as both a sign of reverence and a summons to adoration — a reminder for those inside the church and those working nearby to pause and offer praise to Our Lord.

While altar servers eventually took up the custom of ringing hand-held bells at the altar, the tradition of ringing the tower bells during Mass has continued in some places, particularly in parts of Europe.

Does your parish maintain this beautiful tradition of ringing the bell tower bells at the consecration? If so, we’d love to hear from you and learn about your church for a potential feature article.

Please email us at [email protected] and share your story!

Joseph Pronechen

Joseph Pronechen Joseph Pronechen is staff writer with the National Catholic Register since 2005 and before that a regular correspondent for the paper. His articles have appeared in a number of national publications including Columbia magazine, Soul, Faith and Family, Catholic Digest, Catholic Exchange, and Marian Helper. His religion features have also appeared in Fairfield County Catholic and in major newspapers. He is the author of Fruits of Fatima — Century of Signs and Wonders. He holds a graduate degree and formerly taught English and courses in film study that he developed at a Catholic high school in Connecticut. Joseph and his wife Mary reside on the East Coast.

