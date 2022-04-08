The Problem With the Real Presence

The first and most important of the Ten Commandments found in the Book of Exodus is: “I am the Lord your God; you shall have no other gods before me.” The commandments are arranged in order of importance. Therefore, this is the most important commandment. Violating it is as bad as it gets.

Now, think about this: We Catholics make an astonishing claim. We claim the Eucharist is really, truly God himself. Not an image. Not a symbol. God.

If we’re right about that, then there are eternal consequences. You can consume perfect love, and in turn, be consumed by love. But if we’re wrong, well, there are eternal consequences. We’re violating the First Commandment and we must run, flee, proclaim to the world the abomination that is the Church.

You see, the problem of the Real Presence demands a decision. There’s no middle ground. Right or wrong, the logic of our beliefs calls out for a response. Look and see for yourself. We believe the Eucharist is God’s saving love. It is God himself, really present in all his majesty and glory, completely worthy of our worship.



What’s your response to that claim? What’s your decision? I invite you to take this moment right here right now and say yes to his love. It’s yours to claim. Use your freedom to abandon your resistance, to claim the love he is offering you, to claim him in the Eucharist.

Make your decision.

Jesus changes everything.