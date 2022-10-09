Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/padre-pio-s-answer-to-anxiety-brideshead-revisited-in-a-nutshell-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Padre Pio’s Answer to Anxiety, Brideshead Revisited in a Nutshell, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Anxiety Depression Photo
Anxiety Depression Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Talip Özer from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Padre Pio’s Answer To Anxiety – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

Brideshead Revisited in a Nutshell – Joseph Pearce at Crisis Magazine

How to Create a Sacred Space In Your Home – uCatholic

What is the Meaning of the Colors of the Swiss Guards’ Uniform? - Get Fed™

Classic Work Delivers Solutions to Modern Atheism & Morality Maelstroms – Catholic365

Relic of the True Cross? – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at CatholicExcorcism.org

Saint Benedict and the School of Life – Prime Matters

Checking Up on the Catholic Fact-Checkers – Philip F. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Father Patrick Briscoe Named Editor of Our Sunday Visitor - Our Sunday Visitor

Latin and God’s Holy People – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Pope Francis Canonizes 2 New Saints —Sts. Artemide Zatti and Giovanni Battista Scalabrini — and Proclaims the Way of Peace

The two saints, both born in Italy in the 19th century, ministered to others. The Holy Father also mentioned, at the Angelus, ‘Regarding the beginning of the Council 60 years ago, we should not forget the danger of nuclear war that menaced the world right at that time. Why don’t we learn from history? Even at that moment, there were conflicts and huge tensions, but the way of peace was chosen.’

Courtney Mares/CNA Vatican

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up