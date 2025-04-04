Saints Walked Here: Lima Through the Eyes of St. Rose and St. Martin

This vibrant South American city gave the Church two of its greatest saints. Walk their streets and discover the mystery that still lingers.

When one walks the streets of Lima, Peru, the warm culture of its people and the country’s traditions are evident right away.

There is good food around every corner, European influence in its architecture, people laughing, tourists buzzing around the main squares and a lot of Catholic influence.

Yes, it can be said that Latin America is known for its strong Catholic traditions, rooted in its rich history with the Spaniards; however, when one city produces two influential saints for the Catholic Church, it is quite evident that Catholicism is so much more than just tradition or influence in that vibrant city.

Here are some highlights of my recent weeklong trip to Lima.

The church of San Sebastián welcomed two souls who would eventually reach sainthood into the Church. St. Sebastian Church is a significant historical site with a rich history dating back to 1554. It is the third parish to be founded in Lima. St. Rose of Lima, born Isabel Flores de Oliva, was taken to this nearby church for a formal baptism by Don Antonio Polanco, shortly after her birth on April 20, 1586.

Living nearby was St. Martin de Porres. He was born on Dec. 9, 1579. The exact date of his baptism is not known, but customary practices of the time indicate he would have been baptized shortly after his birth.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church, where both St. Rose and St. Martin were baptized in the late 1500s (Photo: Jose Castro)

St. Martin de Porres and St. Rose of Lima lived right across the street from each other. They shared a profound friendship, as their bond was deeply rooted in spirituality. They supported each other in their religious endeavors, and St. Rose regularly attended Mass at the chapel where St. Martin served as a Dominican brother. She often assisted him with prayers and penances. Their friendship was built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to serving the poor and the sick, united by their unwavering devotion to God. Today, their earthly remains rest together at the Convent of Santo Domingo in Lima, a testament to their enduring spiritual connection.

L to R: St. Rose of Lima’s birthplace; St. Martin de Porres’ birthplace (Photo: Claudette Jerez)

Mysticism in relation to Catholicism is not something new. As Francesca Pollio Fenton wrote in an article for Catholic News Agency regarding St. Martin de Porres:

He levitated and bilocated. Martin was deeply prayerful, so much so that many of the brothers witnessed him levitating in intense prayer and embracing the crucified cross. Martin reportedly also had the gift of bilocation, and some of his contemporaries said they encountered him in places as far off as Japan even as he remained in Lima. Some claimed he had appeared to them supernaturally behind locked doors or under otherwise impossible circumstances.

St. Rose of Lima was also well known for being a mystic. She saw visions of Our Lord and the Blessed Virgin, and Satan would come to her in the form of a dog. Visitors to the museum located at the sanctuary built at her birthplace will learn these biographical facts as well as many of the miracles that occurred during her lifetime and after.

St. Rose knew the Dominican devotion to the Christ Child as “the Sweet Name of Jesus and His Most Sacred Heart.” She spoke with Jesus from early childhood. St. Rose could see statues come to life. The Infant Jesus would come to life and teach her catechism and how to heal the sick, leading St. Rose to nurse the sick. This is why the Christ Child is known in Lima as the “Little Doctor of St. Rose.”

‘The Little Doctor’ appeared to St. Rose of Lima. (Photo: Claudette Jerez)

St. Rose’s faith was centered on her devotion to the Body and Blood of Christ through the Eucharist. She enriched her life with daily prayer and Communion, deepening her spiritual life. She commissioned a crucifix for her bedroom, as the museum explains in written and pictorial descriptions regarding her mysticism.

Every night, St. Rose would pray before this crucifix; and, according to tradition, this particular statue of Jesus on the cross would come to life, as the tour guide also explained, adding that blood would come out of the wound from the lance on Jesus’ side, and St. Rose would literally drink the Blood of Christ. The depiction of the Crucified Jesus is more than 400 years old and is now named the “Lord of Favors.” Visitors to the Shrine of St. Rose of Lima can see this miraculous artifact up close.

The crucifix of St. Rose of Lima (Photo: Claudette Jerez)

St. Rose’s love for her Catholic faith led her to a profound admiration for St. Catherine of Siena, whom she adopted as a special patron.

St. Rose held a particular affection for Dominican spirituality and had a deep reverence for Our Lady of the Rosary, integrating these elements into her daily spiritual journey.

During her life, St. Catherine of Siena had a vision of Our Lord, where he presented her with two crowns — one of roses and one of thorns. He asked her to choose which she wanted. St. Catherine replied, “I desire, O Lord, to live here always conformed to your passion, and to find pain and suffering my repose and delight.” With that, she chose the crown of thorns. However, it can be said that this vision connects her to St. Rose, who is always portrayed with the crown of roses.

Saints of Lima, pray for us!