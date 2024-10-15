5 Hispanic Saints You Should Know and Celebrate

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1, 2023, the Hispanic population in the United States is 65.2 million, accounting for 19.5% of the total population. This makes the Hispanic population the largest ethnic minority in the States, and the contributions of Hispanics in the U.S. are part of what makes America great.

Though Hispanic and Latino communities are to be celebrated beyond these 30 days, it’s a fun opportunity to commemorate the culture, lives and incredible work of Hispanics throughout the world — and our beloved saints are no different.

These holy men and women, and many others, remind those of Hispanic heritage and all of us that we are all called to sainthood — and have many in heaven to look up to and intercede for us.

As Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, here are five saints you should know and celebrate:





1. Blessed Miguel Pro

Miguel was born into a devout Catholic family in Zacatecas, Mexico, in January 1891. At age 20, he became a Jesuit novice; as the revolution that was to become the Cristero War was underway in Mexico, religious persecution became rampant. The Jesuits were forced to flee; and after studying in Spain and teaching in Nicaragua from 1919 to 1922, he returned to Mexico. Upon his return, President Plutarco Elías Calles banned all public worship. Now, as a priest, Father Pro began to minister in secret with small groups, celebrating Mass underground and in people’s homes. The League for the Defense of Religious Liberty began to fight back and became known as the “Soldiers of Christ” or “The Cristeros.” Father Pro would dress in disguise to do works of charity as the poverty in Mexico worsened; he even had a ministry for providing the poor with shelter and food. In November 1927, a bomb was thrown from a car in an attempt to assassinate Gen. Alvaro Obregón. Due to a mix-up over the ownership of the car, which was previously owned by Father Pro’s brother, all three were sentenced to death for the plot. The youngest brother was pardoned, but Father Miguel and his other brother were to be executed. Though Luis Segura Vilchis confessed to throwing the bomb, Calles wanted to make a public example out of Father Miguel. On Nov. 23, 1927, as Father Pro walked from his prison cell to face the firing squad, he blessed the soldiers and knelt and prayed. He bravely declined a blindfold and faced his executioners head-on. With a crucifix and rosary in hand, and his arms stretched out in imitation of Our Lord on the cross, he shouted, “May God have mercy on you. May God bless you. Lord, thou knowest I am innocent with all my heart. I forgive my enemies.” Right before he was executed, he exclaimed, “Viva Cristo Rey!” — “Long live Christ the King!” Father Pro was beatified by Pope St. John Paul II on Sept. 25, 1988, and his feast day is celebrated on Nov. 23.





2. St. Juan Diego

St. Juan Diego, born in 1474 near present-day Mexico City, is the first Indigenous saint from the Americas. Though little is known about his life before his 1531 apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe, he was baptized at age 50 by a Franciscan missionary. The Blessed Mother, of course, appeared to Juan Diego on Tepeyac Hill, speaking in his native language, Nahuatl. Mary asked him to meet with the bishop and request a shrine be built in her honor. The bishop requested proof of the vision, so, when Juan Diego returned to his village on Dec. 12, the Blessed Mother asked that he climb the hill and pick flowers. Though it was winter, he found roses in bloom, just as Mary said. He gathered the roses and brought them to Our Lady, who placed them in his tilma, or cloak, then instructed him to take them to the bishop. When Juan Diego returned to the bishop and opened his tilma, the roses fell to the ground — an image of our Blessed Mother was emblazoned on the tilma. The Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe was built in Mary’s honor and is home to that tilma. Juan Diego remained a humble man, living in his hermitage until his death. Following Our Lady’s apparitions, millions of Indians renounced their human sacrifices, idols and polygamy to be baptized as Christians. On May 6, 1990, Juan Diego was beatified; and he was canonized on July 31, 2002 — both sainthood milestones were celebrated by Pope St. John Paul II at the Guadalupe basilica — a tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Indigenous people in the Americas as well as the unborn.





3. St. Rose of Lima

Born in 1586 in Lima, Peru, Isabel Flores de Olivia was exceptionally beautiful. At a young age, “Rose,” as she was known, showed signs of deep piety. Her Spanish family faced financial difficulties, which prompted her to sell her needlework and flowers to support them. Despite her parents’ wishes for her to marry, Rose chose a life of virginity and joined the Third Order of St. Dominic. She lived a life of extreme asceticism and self-imposed penance, often enduring criticism from her family and community. She also spoke out against the mistreatment of the Indigenous people by Spanish colonizers. Her intense devotion and mystical experiences led to her being examined by priests who deemed her experiences supernatural. She died on Aug. 24, 1617, at the age of 31, and she was canonized by Pope Clement X in 1671. St. Rose is the first person born in the Americas to be declared a saint. She is the patron saint of Peru, South America and the Philippines — plus embroidery, gardening and blooming flowers. The Church celebrates her feast day on Aug. 23.





4. St. Josemaría Escrivá

Josemaría Escrivá was born in Barbastro, Spain, on Jan. 9, 1902, to a devout Catholic family. More famously known as the “Saint of the Ordinary” for his Marian devotion, and the founder of the personal prelature Opus Dei, St. Josemaría lived the universal call to holiness. He was ordained a priest in Spain on March 28, 1925. During the Spanish Civil War, nuns and priests were killed amid religious persecution. Father Escrivá went into hiding to avoid being captured — but ultimately risked his life to minister to the faithful. He wanted people to understand that living a life devoted to Christ was for everyone. St. Josemaría went to Rome and received Vatican approval for Opus Dei in 1950 and was canonized by Pope St. John Paul II in 2002. Today, Opus Dei is established in 66 countries and continues to live out the mission of St. Josemaría; his most popular publication, The Way , has been translated into 40-plus languages. His feast day is celebrated on June 26.





5. St. Martin de Porres

Biracial Martin de Porres, born in Lima in 1579, was the illegitimate son of a Spanish soldier and nobleman and a former Panamanian slave. His father refused to acknowledge Martin because of his skin color and abandoned the entire family. Martin was not allowed to enter the Dominican order due to Peruvian laws on race, so Martin lived in the Dominican community and worked as a servant. Eventually, he was formally let in in 1594 and was dedicated to serving the sick, as well as establishing a children’s hospital and an orphanage ministering to African slaves. Like Padre Pio, St. Martin had the gift of bilocation and levitation. He was blessed by the friendship of St. Rose of Lima. St. Martin was canonized by Pope St. John XXIII in 1962. St. Martin is the patron saint of interracial justice, and his feast day is celebrated on Nov. 3.