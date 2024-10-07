Catholic Singer’s Latest Album Sets the Rosary to Song

‘Sing the Rosary’ honors Mary: ‘Our Blessed Mother has taught me to truly sing the praises of the Father.’

On Oct. 7, the memorial of Our Lady of the Rosary, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Laura Huval will drop her latest album, Sing the Rosary. The album offers listeners the opportunity to pray the Rosary accompanied by song.

Noting Pope Francis’ words in Evangelii Gaudium, “Mary is the handmaid of the Father who sings his praises” (EG, 286), Huval shared she was inspired by the Blessed Mother’s openness to the Holy Spirit.

“In 2022, I consecrated myself to the Blessed Mother and started praying the Rosary every day,” she said. “Her fiat gave me the courage and strength to complete the project.”

Huval hopes that the album, which features the prayers of the Rosary set to music, will bring listeners into a more profound relationship with the Lord.

“My core mission is to teach people to pray with music and encounter Jesus more deeply,” she told the Register. “My prayer is that Sing the Rosary will lead to a transformation within the Church and a renewed love and passion for the Holy Rosary.”

The beauty of this project is that it is meant to meet the faithful across a variety of life situations. “Families have the option to pray and listen to a decade each night, or to listen while on the go. In addition, small groups can choose to sing the first few decades and recite the remaining ones.”

St. Hildegard of Bingen said, “There is the music of heaven in all things.” For a devotional album like Sing the Rosary, meant to draw the faithful into closer union with heavenly realities, this quote resonates all the more. “I have personally prayed Sing the Rosary during adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, and it was a very profound experience,” Huval shared, noting that Hail Holy Queen is one of the tracks that most powerfully drew her heart during the recording process.

Because of the generosity of donors, Sing the Rosary can be downloaded free of charge on Huval’s website, LauraHuval.com/rosary, and can also be found wherever music is streamed.

Huval also encourages listeners to share this album with others.

“Music can elevate us to a higher realm of prayer and contemplation,” she said. “As I reflect on the seasons of my life, it is evident that our Blessed Mother has taught me to truly sing the praises of the Father.”