Mary-Kate Spring Lee’s New Harp Album Prepares Hearts to Receive the Christ Child

Harpist Mary-Kate Spring Lee dropped her latest album, Carol of the Child, on Dec. 8. The album features, in Lee’s words, “11 ethereal tracks weaving together Christmas carols with the work of [early-18th-century harpist Turlough] O’Carolan.”

Lee is an Irish Catholic harpist who hails from Hummelstown, Pennsylvania. Her love for harp music, cultivated in childhood, has developed over the last 20 years into both a solo career and a Celtic folk band made up of five of her six siblings called Seasons.

Carol of the Child was inspired by Lee’s desire to create new arrangements for the churches she plays at during the Christmas season. Of the album’s tracks, the title track Carol of the Child (which interweaves Carol of the Bells and What Child is This?) is her current favorite. Recorded with her husband Faris Beshara in their basement studio, the album contains a particularly personal touch.

“When we were finishing the album, we realized that at the very end you can hear our youngest son, Gabriel, start crying upstairs,” Lee told the Register. “Initially we were going to try to edit it out, but then we realized it had to stay because isn’t that the whole point of Christmas — a baby? Christ comes to us at times that aren’t always expected or convenient.”

Gabriel makes an appearance on more than just this track. “He’s actually the baby featured in the album’s cover art,” Lee added, which was created by fellow Franciscan University of Steubenville graduate and Pittsburgh-based artist Sara Tang.

Of her vocations as both musician and mother, Lee sees the beauty that these callings lend to each other. “I think in our culture there’s a fear that you’ll have to step away from everything you love when you become a parent, but my children have definitely made me a better and more hardworking artist.” For Lee, parenthood has only deepened her love for her art. “Pursuing my passions and art has given me energy for parenting,” Lee said. “My kids are such blessings and augment my life so much.”

When it comes to her craft, Lee notes the importance of “the relationship between artist and listener”: “As I’ve gotten farther along my musical and spiritual journey, I’ve realized that playing music is less about me and much more about the listeners. I think that my interest and ability in music is something God gave me to bless other people with. I play music in Hershey Hospital as part of their arts and health program and see a lot of people who are waiting that probably are worried or in pain, and music can help ease their suffering.”

Lee continues to grow her craft through teaching and learning. She is currently partaking in a grant that has allowed her to study with Irish harpist Gráinne Hambly. She also teaches harp lessons. Her work can be found here, and her band Seasons can be found at this website and on Facebook.

As to Lee’s family Christmas traditions, music is most certainly interwoven into the festivities.

“Every Christmas, my brother hosts the annual ‘Lee family Christmas party,’ which involves caroling around the piano, musical solos from guests, and an improvised staging of A Christmas Carol from the party guests!”

For all wishing to enter into the joy and spirit of the Christmas season, Lee’s Carol of the Child offers space to prepare Christ room.