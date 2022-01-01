Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/it-is-kosher-for-the-ordinariate-mass-at-crookston-cathedral-ron-vasek-has-entered-the-building-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

It Is Kosher for the Ordinariate Mass, at Crookston Cathedral Ron Vasek Has Entered the Building, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Altar Photo
Altar Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Hans Benn from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

It is Kosher for the Ordinariate Mass! - Father Alan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

At Crookston Cathedral, Ron Vasek has Entered the Building - The Pillar +1

If You Don’t Believe in Christmas Miracles, Maybe You Should Reconsider - Catholic Stand

Pray This Psalm when You Successfully Recover from an Illness – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Recapture the Meaning of Some Christmas Traditions - Abram Muenzberg at Ignitum Today

God Wills Our Good – Saint Alphonsus at TAN Direction

The Catholic Middle Ground on Vaccination - Edward Feser, Ph.D.

What Works When Making a Christian Community and What Doesn’t - David Larson at Crisis Magazine

Being Welcoming versus Selling “Welcoming” - Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

The Reverence Theory - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Silent Keyboard: John C, RIP - Father Z's Blog

The Theology of the Liturgy and Liturgical Seasons - David L. Gray

Show God Your Pessimism Too - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

Of Course He Did. . . - One Mad Mom

The Vatican’s One-Way Ticket to Liturgical Reform - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up