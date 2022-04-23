Is Mel Gibson’s Passion Sequel Really Happening? and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is Mel Gibson’s Passion Sequel Really Happening? Spoiler Alert – Yes! – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Start an English Ordinariate Parish – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

So You Have a Teenager Now? My Five Tips – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

Chasuble and Cope of Cardinal de Bonald, Primate of Lyon – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How a Cow Can Teach Us About Our Life Mission – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

To Love Fasting (YouTube) – Father Joshua Morey, O.S.B., at Clear Creek Abbey

How Mary’s Heart Was Pierced By a Sword – Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet at Catholic Exchange

Four Meaningful Ways We can Help Job Seekers – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Who is Like God? – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Treasures and Cluny Media (Books) – Conor Dugan at The Catholic World Report

Canon Couratin? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

