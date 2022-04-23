Support the register

Is Mel Gibson’s Passion Sequel Really Happening? and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Empty Tomb Photo
Empty Tomb Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / TC Perch from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Is Mel Gibson’s Passion Sequel Really Happening? Spoiler Alert – Yes! – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Start an English Ordinariate Parish – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

So You Have a Teenager Now? My Five Tips – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

Chasuble and Cope of Cardinal de Bonald, Primate of Lyon – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

How a Cow Can Teach Us About Our Life Mission – Al Costa at Catholic Stand

To Love Fasting (YouTube) – Father Joshua Morey, O.S.B., at Clear Creek Abbey

How Mary’s Heart Was Pierced By a Sword – Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet at Catholic Exchange

Four Meaningful Ways We can Help Job Seekers – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Who is Like God? – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Treasures and Cluny Media (Books) – Conor Dugan at The Catholic World Report

Canon Couratin? – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

