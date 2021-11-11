Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/how-can-i-know-the-will-of-god-in-my-life-an-episcopal-statement-on-means-of-population-control-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Can I Know The Will Of God In My Life, An Episcopal Statement on Means of Population Control, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jesus and the Lost Lamb photo
Jesus and the Lost Lamb photo (photo: Tito Edwards / photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Can I Know The Will Of God In My Life – Father John Bartunek at SpiritualDirection.com +1

An Episcopal Statement on Means of Population Control – Father Dwight Longenecker +1

The Sin of Divorce with Leila Miller (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Consider Establishing an Altar or Chapel in Your Dwelling – Father Z’s Blog

New St. Joseph Prayer Book! – Sister Helena Burns, F.S.P., at Hell Burns

Archaeologists Unearth 6th-Century Church Named for an Unknown Martyr – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

“I’m Spiritual But Not Religious” – Sonja Morin at Catholic East Texas

Here’s How to Beat Censorship of Ideas – Phil Lawler at CatholicCulture.org

Pay Attention to Profanation, Blasphemy, and False gods – Leila Miller at Leila Miller’s Blog

An Invitation to Stand By the Truth – Richard Auciello at Catholic Stand

A Conversation on the Absence of Black American Canonized Saints – David Gray at DavidLGray.INFO

Why Be Catholic – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Wolves, Lambs, and Wykehamists – Father John Hunwicke Mutual Enrichment

Figs and Faith – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Saint Michael as Retired General – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit – Father John Bartunek at SpiritualDirection.com +1

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up