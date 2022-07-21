Historical Evidence for Jesus’ Resurrection, Effects of Holy Communion, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Historical Evidence for Jesus’ Resurrection – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo’s Substack

Effects of Holy Communion – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction

Historical Videos of Corpus Christi Processions – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Is the Word “Eucharist” in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Baroque and Rococo Chasubles from Eastern Europe – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pursue Truth, Find Her, Then Do Something – Helen Freeh at The Catholic Thing

Holiness and Experience – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Monasteries Linked to the Archangel Michael Share a Mission and a Message – Kathy Schiffer at The Catholic World Report

The First Rending of Christendom - Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

The Politics of Hell – Urban Hannon at Josias

Who Led the Reform: Bugnini, or the Holy Ghost? – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

