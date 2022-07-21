Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/historical-evidence-for-jesus-resurrection-effects-of-holy-communion-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Historical Evidence for Jesus’ Resurrection, Effects of Holy Communion, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Dome of the Holy Sepulchre Photo
Dome of the Holy Sepulchre Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / RJA1988 from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Historical Evidence for Jesus’ Resurrection – Sarah Rodeo Dzialo’s Substack

Effects of Holy Communion – Father  William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction

Historical Videos of Corpus Christi Processions – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Is the Word “Eucharist” in the Bible? - Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Baroque and Rococo Chasubles from Eastern Europe – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Pursue Truth, Find Her, Then Do Something – Helen Freeh at The Catholic Thing

Holiness and Experience – Father Nathaniel Dreyer at Catholic Stand

Monasteries Linked to the Archangel Michael Share a Mission and a Message – Kathy Schiffer at The Catholic World Report

The First Rending of Christendom - Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

The Politics of Hell – Urban Hannon at Josias

Who Led the Reform: Bugnini, or the Holy Ghost? – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes and Praise of Brazil features a 130-foot-tall Marian statue and a 164-foot-high cross.

Brazilian Bishop Dedicates New Shrine

The Marian shrine complex is located on a mountain overlooking Ituporanga, where there is an old grotto dedicated to Our Lady of Lourdes that pilgrims have visited since 1949.

CNA Staff World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up