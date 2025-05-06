PHOTOS: The Sistine Chapel Awaits the Arrival of Cardinal Electors to Choose the Next Pope
The proceedings will take place in absolute secrecy.
The Vatican on Tuesday released photos of the Sistine Chapel prepared for the arrival of the cardinal electors who will select the next pope in the conclave set to begin on Wednesday.
The proceedings will take place in absolute secrecy, with the prelates largely sequestered from the outside world for as long as the conclave lasts until a new supreme pontiff is chosen.
