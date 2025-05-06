PHOTOS: The Sistine Chapel Awaits the Arrival of Cardinal Electors to Choose the Next Pope

The Vatican on Tuesday released photos of the Sistine Chapel prepared for the arrival of the cardinal electors who will select the next pope in the conclave set to begin on Wednesday.

The proceedings will take place in absolute secrecy, with the prelates largely sequestered from the outside world for as long as the conclave lasts until a new supreme pontiff is chosen.

Long tables at the Sistine Chapel await the arrival of cardinals for the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

The Book of the Gospels sits in the Sistine Chapel ahead of the arrival of cardinal electors for the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

The Sistine Chapel awaits the arrival of cardinal electors for the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Wooden spheres are inscribed with numbers corresponding to cardinal electors, a means of drawing lots to select scrutineers, revisers, and infirmarii prior to the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Tables and chairs sit in the Sistine Chapel waiting for the arrival of cardinals for the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

Vestments rest in the Room of Tears at the Sistine Chapel ahead of the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media

The Vatican’s Hall of Blessings awaits for the arrival of the conclave to elect the next pope, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Credit: Vatican Media