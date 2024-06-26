Boston Celtics’ Coach Joe Mazzulla Displays Faith of Champions

“But first … let me thank God.”

These were the white words displayed on a black t-shirt that the head coach of the NBA championship Boston Celtics wore during the celebration ceremony following the team’s victory. In speaking on his emotions following his championship win Coach Joe Mazzulla said, “First of all, the most important thing for us, for me, is our faith, and we have the number one fans in the world.” He also noted that being in this position to coach this team was “a blessing. I don’t deserve it but because of grace I’m here.”

These types of actions that are focused on Mazzulla’s Catholic faith are not new if you’ve been following his journey. So much of his words and actions are centered on God. The country, the world and his team have taken notice. In November 2022, after a game in Boston attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, a reporter asked him if was able to meet “the royal family.” Mazzulla responded, “Jesus, Mary and Joseph? I’m only familiar with one royal family. I don’t know too much about that one. But hopefully, they’re Celtics fans.”

Mazzulla has consistently been a man who is upfront with his faith and the Celtics organization and players know this to be the case as well. He also recently said, “If we win the championship this year, we’re flying to Jerusalem and we’re walking from Jericho to Jerusalem.” He noted that his trip there several years ago had radically transformed his faith.

There are many other faith moments and actions that we could reference for the head coach. What is amazing is that he also seems to have influenced his players. There is no way we can say this for certain, but it is interesting that so many of the Celtics players would be so open about their faith in God directly following their championship victory.

The virtues of faith, hope and love appear to be a part of the way they speak and carry themselves. Several important contributors to the team spoke freely and clearly about their love of God and seemed to immediately praise their teammates and coaches over themselves.

Jayson Tatum, the leader of the team and top scorer, said, “First of all, God is the greatest. Not because we won but to put me in positions to maximize my God-given ability. To surround me with these guys and my family. This is an incredible feeling.”

Tatum wasn’t nearly referencing the phrase, “I’d like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” This is something many players say and is a great way to be upfront about one’s faith. However, Tatum was different. He was more specific. God is not good because he won the game but because God enables Jayson to be the man and athlete that he is. God is the source and center, along with his family and team.

Jaylen Brown, another key start for the Celtics said the following in his post-game interview: “For me, my faith is most high and in just believing in my teammates and my coaching staff and just being grateful.”

Again, Brown focused on others instead of himself. He also noted that being thankful for all that he has been given is critical. His relationship with God is the clear number one. Placing that relationship where it needs to be gives him the vision of gratitude, no matter what happens.

Finally, Al Horford, the Celtics veteran, chanted “Gloria a Dios. Gloria a Dios. Glory, glory, glory to the Lord,” to the crowd and reporters following the Celtics championship win. Amid all of the confetti and celebration, he was smiling and gave God the notice. All of this should bring one to see that God is real and he is everything. Horford’s words were the shortest but were given with such power.

The Mazzulla effect was so clear to me watching all of these players be vocal about their faith.

During the postseason last year, the Celtics were knocked out of the playoffs and did not meet their championship expectations. When they were down in their series, Mazzulla was honest about how he spent some of his time. In a press conference, he said that he had visited three girls under the age of 21 years old who had terminal cancer. He wanted to be with them and spend some time with them. He said that being with these girls and seeing them still smile gave him a new perspective on life. He saw that the game was not the most important thing. At the end of our lives, it is faith and love that remains.

It sounds like this head coach has got it right. Keep God first and everything else will fall into place. It also appears that he has transmitted that truth to his players. Now, they follow his faith lead.

We should as well.