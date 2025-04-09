Stop the Game: Remembering Miller Gardner, the Son of a Yankee

As the New York crowd fell silent for Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son, the moment echoed a truth deeper than baseball: without faith and family, even our greatest games fall short.

There are still some things that we stop the game for.

March 27 was Opening Day for the New York Yankees. Excitement, joy and championship hopes were on the minds of fans and players alike. The beginning of any sports season ushers in the start of countless fans’ fascination with the game. However, Opening Day began on a somber note that reminded all sports lovers about what is most important in life.

Before the game began, the Yankees took a moment of silence to remember the life of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of lifelong Yankee outfielder, Brett Gardner. Brett played his entire 14-year MLB career with the Yankees and retired in 2021.

When the family was at an exclusive resort in Costa Rica this March, Miller died in his sleep. The family noted that they went to dinner at a restaurant close to the resort. They all felt a bit ill that night, and Miller passed in his sleep. The cause of death is still a mystery. The medical examiner has not been able to pinpoint a direct cause.

In a social media post, the team wrote: “The entire Yankees organization grieves this unimaginable loss with Brett, his wife Jessica, and their son Hunter.” The stadium fell completely silent on Opening Day in remembrance of the entire Gardner family.

Sports bring people together. Fans follow teams in a strong manner that brings joy and brings heartache. This gesture in the Bronx reminds all sports fans that we can never forget that what we watch is a game. The most important thing to get passionate about is our faith and our loved ones.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,” the Gardners said. “We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss.”

All parents know that to lose a child would be the worst imaginable tragedy. In the midst of chaotic schedules and crowded calendars, the loss of Miller Gardner is a reminder to all parents to cherish their children. It is also a wake-up call for a world that too often worships sports: without faith and family, we are nothing.

The assurance that the suffering of this loss will be healed in time can only come from the lens of faith. The confidence that Miller lives, even after his death, can come only through knowing the risen and living Jesus Christ.

We are in Lent. A time of suffering and penance. A time to restore a clear vision of what is most important in life. A time when we are called to make sacrifices for God and others. May we take some time today to pray for the repose of the soul of Miller Gardner. And may we pray for his family and friends, that their witness of faith and love may inspire others to devote their lives to what is most important — the realities that we stop the game for: God and family.