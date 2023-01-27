Feast-Day Finds: Catholic Valentines

Grab these sweet and artistic cards and other goodies from creative shops.

From free printables to beautifully artistic greeting cards, these Catholic artists and companies have you covered for your St. Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Pelican Printery House: letterpress cards and traditional Catholic Valentine’s Day cards all hand-painted and calligraphed. I love how elegant the selections are!

Shining Light Dolls: free printable Valentine’s Day cards for kids, with both colored and coloring-sheet-style options. This is a great option for classroom or home-school exchanges.

Meyer Market Designs: Scratch-off Catholic saint quote cards make for fun and interactive Valentine’s cards.

Leanne Bowen: Mini-card packs featuring the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary, Most Chaste Heart of Joseph, and the Hearts of the Holy Family come in packs of 10, 20, 30, 40 … and are usable for other occasions, too!

Just Love Prints: The “Ultimate Valentine Bundle” includes themed greeting cards, prints, stickers and temporary tattoos. Have fun spreading these varied goodies around to loved ones on St. Valentine’s Day.

Catholic Paper Goods: Catholic conversation-heart cards, banners and greeting cards — all downloadable PDFs, with a nice selection to choose from.

BONUS: EWTN Religious Catalogue offers an array of feast-day gifts, too, including candy, for your Valentines.