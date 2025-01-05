Bethlehem’s Reminder: The Blessing of the Eucharist at Epiphany

As Joseph and Mary kept their eyes on the Christ Child, set your vision on the Eucharistic Lord.

God’s method of approaching humanity is consistent over the course of history. God comes to the individual in small, seemingly insignificant ways in order to gain the chance for deeper intimacy with each one of us.

We see this most powerfully in the details of Christmas and in the reality of the Blessed Sacrament. The altar at the Sacrifice of the Mass and the manger of Bethlehem communicate and facilitate God’s approach. As we celebrate the Magi, we can learn so much from the reality they themselves were seeking.

We know that Christ is truly present in the Eucharist at each and every single Mass: Jesus comes down to us and is truly with us in that tiny Host placed on the altar. Crowds gather around that altar and adore what looks like bread. Doing so might appear to be irrational to the world we live in today.

But we know his Presence — and are reminded most beautifully at Christmastime.

At Christmas, God becomes one of us. He comes down from heaven and is born among us. Jesus is true God and true man. This small Baby who is born among animals in seclusion is the center of the universe. Shepherds and Magi come to kneel before this Baby and adore the King of Kings. As this occurred, the rest of Bethlehem continued on its course, as if nothing had happened.

The smallness of God in the Eucharist and in the manger is a scandal. The all-powerful One becomes so small that he can be overlooked at the Mass and not welcomed at the inn. His humble Presence shows that God will not impose himself on us.

But this Baby and that Host beckon us, especially as Mass attendance wanes. God continues to convey his love. He will never cease in his commitment to draw near to us. That is the story of Christmas, and that is the gift of the Eucharist.

What are we to do in response to such a tremendous outpouring of love? Two things come to mind as critical.

First, adore the Eucharist as if it was the Newborn Messiah born in Bethlehem. It was the mere sight of this Baby that radically altered the lives of the Magi. See in your own life the Presence of God as an infant. As Joseph and Mary kept their eyes on the Christ Child, set your vision on the Eucharistic Lord.

This should impact how intensely and attentively we physically look at the Eucharist during the consecration at Mass. When the priest elevates the Host and the chalice, we are given a chance to adore the God of the universe like Mary and Joseph did in the manger.

Second, we can respond to the relentless love of God by spending more intentional time with Christ. We can make a few extra trips to visit a church this holy season. Sit and contemplate the mystery of Bethlehem and the Eucharist. The Magi made a long and arduous journey to Bethlehem — surely our visit to the tabernacle or adoration chapel isn’t as difficult.

Through these ways, our worship will unite like an Epiphany moment before the Lord.