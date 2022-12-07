Support the register

Don’t Let Protestant Apologists Drag You to Their Turf, Devotion to the Holy Faces Makes You Beautiful, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Notebook Turf Photo
Tito Edwards Blogs

Don’t Let Protestants Drag You to Their Turf - Pat Flynn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Devotion to the Holy Faces Makes You Beautiful - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog

14 Beautiful Resources for Living Advent Well with Children - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

New Father Spitzer Book Focuses on Wisdom, Purpose of Catholic Moral Teaching – Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report

Was Shakespeare Catholic? Guest: Joseph Pearce. (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

6 Ideas for Reclaiming Your Calendar and Your Life – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Strange Pagan Scrawlings on Vandalized Catholic Church - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Keeping Quiet: The Downside to “Voluntary Laicization” - Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic Herald

What Does It Mean To Follow ‘All’ of the Church’s Teachings? – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

The Only Catholics Permitted by the Church to Criticize Vatican II - George Ryan at uCatholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

