Don’t Let Protestant Apologists Drag You to Their Turf, Devotion to the Holy Faces Makes You Beautiful, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Don’t Let Protestants Drag You to Their Turf - Pat Flynn at Catholic Answers Magazine
Devotion to the Holy Faces Makes You Beautiful - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog
14 Beautiful Resources for Living Advent Well with Children - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
New Father Spitzer Book Focuses on Wisdom, Purpose of Catholic Moral Teaching – Jim Graves at The Catholic World Report
Was Shakespeare Catholic? Guest: Joseph Pearce. (Podcast) – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
6 Ideas for Reclaiming Your Calendar and Your Life – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™
Strange Pagan Scrawlings on Vandalized Catholic Church - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Keeping Quiet: The Downside to “Voluntary Laicization” - Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic Herald
What Does It Mean To Follow ‘All’ of the Church’s Teachings? – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
The Only Catholics Permitted by the Church to Criticize Vatican II - George Ryan at uCatholic
