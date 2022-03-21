Defending the Filioque, Top Publishers’ List of Great Lenten Reading, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Defending the Filioque - Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist +1
We Asked Three Leading Catholic Publishers for Their List of Recommended Lenten Reading – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1
Return to Beauty: Kathleen Carr and The Catholic Art Institute – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Why Saints Louis and Zelie are Role Models for Today’s Parents – Edifa at Aleteia
Christians Can’t Bypass Suffering - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand
Mayor of Kyiv Invites Pope to Ukraine’s Capital – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome Blog
Did the Saints Ever Lose Their Tempers? – Rachel Shrader at Get Fed™
Cries from the East of Poland – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand
Can the Pope Just Fire a Bishop? – The Pillar
The Reality of Exorcism and Demonic Possession – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction
On Angels and Abortion – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est
The Totalitarian Pandemic Narrative Was Founded on “Tolerance” – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine
