Defending the Filioque, Top Publishers’ List of Great Lenten Reading, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Defending the Filioque - Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist +1

We Asked Three Leading Catholic Publishers for Their List of Recommended Lenten Reading – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1

Return to Beauty: Kathleen Carr and The Catholic Art Institute – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Saints Louis and Zelie are Role Models for Today’s Parents – Edifa at Aleteia

Christians Can’t Bypass Suffering - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

Mayor of Kyiv Invites Pope to Ukraine’s Capital – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome Blog

Did the Saints Ever Lose Their Tempers? – Rachel Shrader at Get Fed™

Cries from the East of Poland – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Can the Pope Just Fire a Bishop? – The Pillar

The Reality of Exorcism and Demonic Possession – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction

On Angels and Abortion – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

The Totalitarian Pandemic Narrative Was Founded on “Tolerance” – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

