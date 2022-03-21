Support the register

Defending the Filioque, Top Publishers’ List of Great Lenten Reading, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Stained Glass Image of the Holy Spirit Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Dorothée QUENNESSON from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Defending the Filioque - Christian B. Wagner at Militant Thomist +1

We Asked Three Leading Catholic Publishers for Their List of Recommended Lenten Reading – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture +1

Return to Beauty: Kathleen Carr and The Catholic Art Institute – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why Saints Louis and Zelie are Role Models for Today’s Parents – Edifa at Aleteia

Christians Can’t Bypass Suffering - Melanie Jean Juneau at Catholic Stand

Mayor of Kyiv Invites Pope to Ukraine’s Capital – Joan Lewis at Joan’s Rome Blog

Did the Saints Ever Lose Their Tempers? – Rachel Shrader at Get Fed™

Cries from the East of Poland – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Can the Pope Just Fire a Bishop? – The Pillar

The Reality of Exorcism and Demonic Possession – Father Kevin Drew at Tan·Direction

On Angels and Abortion – Edward J. Barr at Roma Locuta Est

The Totalitarian Pandemic Narrative Was Founded on “Tolerance” – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

