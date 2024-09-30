24 Biblical Passages on Meritorious Works

Protestants deny that good works can be meritorious (i.e., rewarded by God), but St. Augustine taught that our merit was merely God “crowning his own gifts.” That’s what the Catholic Church teaches. The good in the merit doesn’t ultimately come from us (it’s not self-generated); it’s derived from God, giving us the grace to do any good thing (Psalm 51:7, 10; 84:11). But we can and should willingly participate and do what he wants us to do, and God rewards that.

Here is the biblical data upon which our doctrine of merit is established (RSV):

