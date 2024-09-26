Sanctification and Works Are Tied to Salvation

Protestants believe that we are justified in a one-time occurrence and that it is imputed (we are declared righteous by God). They call this “faith alone.”

Catholics agree that initial justification is a purely gratuitous act of God alone — wholly by his grace — without any participation or works on our part; but only faith (over against Pelagianism, or “works salvation”). We disagree about sanctification, manifested by good works. Catholics believe it is a direct contributing cause of salvation, in conjunction with — organically connected to — justification (faith and works).

In my apologetics research, I have found no less than 78 Bible passages that affirm this. Here is the heart of all of those verses (from RSV):

Jesus taught that “Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire” (Matthew 7:19), and when directly asked about how one obtains eternal life, he said, “Keep the commandments” and, “If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor” (Matthew 19:16-17, 21). Jesus stated that his disciples who had done the good, self-sacrificing works of leaving “houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or children or lands” for his sake, would “inherit eternal life” as a reward (Matthew 19:29).

Jesus said that those who would receive “eternal life” (Matthew 25:46) would receive it because “I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me” (Matthew 25:35), and then he clarified that if they “did it to one of the least of these my brethren” they “did it” to him (Matthew 25:40).

He also said, “Love your enemies, and do good ... and you will be sons of the Most High” (Luke 6:35) and that “those who have done good” will be saved (John 5:29) and “do the works you did at first. If not, I will come to you and remove your lampstand” (Revelation 2:5). Jesus stated that the saved were those who were “sanctified by faith in me” (Acts 26:18).

St. Paul taught the same: “As it is written, ‘He who through faith is righteous shall live.’” (Romans 1:17); “To those who by patience in well-doing seek for ... immortality, he will give eternal life ... glory and honor and peace for everyone who does good” (Romans 2:7, 10); “the doers of the law ... will be justified” (Romans 2:13). The “end” of “sanctification” is “eternal life” (Romans 6:22), and indeed we are “saved, through sanctification” (2 Thessalonians 2:13); we’re “fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him” (Romans 8:17; cf. 1 Peter 4:13).

He taught that we must do many good things and be fruitful in order to be saved:

Galatians 5:14, 19, 21-23. For the whole law is fulfilled in one word, “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” ... Now the works of the flesh are plain ... those who do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such there is no law.

Paul frequently makes many similar points in his letters: “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for God is at work in you, both to will and to work for his good pleasure” (Philippians 2:12-13); “work heartily, ... knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward” (Colossians 3:23-24); “woman will be saved through bearing children, if she continues in faith and love and holiness” (1 Timothy 2:15); “aim at righteousness, godliness, faith, love, steadfastness, gentleness. Fight the good fight of the faith; take hold of the eternal life to which you were called” (1 Timothy 6:11-12); “keep the commandment ... do good ... be rich in good deeds ... so that they may take hold of the life which is life indeed” (1 Timothy 6:14, 18-19).

Other biblical writers agree: Peter wrote concerning saved Gentiles, that God “cleansed their hearts by faith” (Acts 15:9). “He became the source of eternal salvation to all who obey him” (Hebrews 5:9); “your work and the love which you showed for his sake … show the same earnestness in realizing the full assurance of hope until the end” (Hebrews 6:10-11); “so that you may do the will of God and receive what is promised” (Hebrews 10:36); “What does it profit, my brethren, if a man says he has faith but has not works? Can his faith save him? ... a man is justified by works and not by faith alone” (James 2:14, 24); “And the dead were judged by what was written in the books, by what they had done. ... and all were judged by what they had done” (Revelation 20:12-13). God “saves the upright in heart” (Psalm 7:10) and “he who walks righteously” (Isaiah 33:15-16).

All of this contradicts the erroneous Protestant “pillar” of “faith alone,” where works are — although highly urged — optional in the sense that they supposedly have nothing whatsoever to do with salvation.