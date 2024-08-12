Support the register

WATCH: Why Is Finding Catholic Mr. or Mrs. Right So Hard?

Watch timely reporting and conversations with Catherine Hadro of ‘EWTN News In Depth.’

‘The sacrament of matrimony signifies the union of Christ and the Church. It gives spouses the grace to love each other with the love with which Christ has loved his Church; the grace of the sacrament thus perfects the human love of the spouses, strengthens their indissoluble unity, and sanctifies them on the way to eternal life’ (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1661; cf. Council of Trent: DS 1799).
On Friday, EWTN News In Depth took a deep dive into what’s behind lower marital and fertility rates today with Communio president J.P. De Gance and Catholic writer, wife and adoptive mother Emily Stimpson Chapman.  

Watch their conversation with host Catherine Hadro:

Plus, a timely segment with Catholic singles who desire marriage and parenthood but say it’s not so easy with today’s modern dating culture:

