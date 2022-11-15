Catholic and Single? Here Are 5 Places to Meet Your Potential Spouse

‘The Christian family is a communion of persons, a sign and image of the communion of the Father and the Son in the Holy Spirit.’ (CCC 2205)

Perhaps you've been discerning a relationship or marriage for a while or maybe the thought of the upcoming holidays has you thinking about finding that special someone. Proverbs 31:10 says:

An excellent wife who can find? She is far more precious than jewels.

The same could be said for finding an excellent husband. Scripture encourages us to marry someone of the same faith for numerous reasons, including to avoid unnecessary suffering and to raise devout children. But where to start?

Here are 5 places to meet your potential spouse.

1. Holy Mass. Chances are if you’re looking for a spouse who practices the Faith you’re probably already attending Mass. But if it’s been a while, start going regularly. Remember to make a good confession to receive Holy Communion.

Worship the Lord at Mass. Take the opportunity to raise up your petitions to the Lord. He knows what’s in our hearts, but delights in hearing it. Tell Him you’re discerning marriage and share your desire to find a spouse.

“Take delight in the Lord,” says Psalm 37:4, “and he will grant you what your heart desires.”

A young couple I know, who attended college together, first noticed each other at Mass on campus. With their faith as the foundation, their relationship is blossoming.

2. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. Going to Adoration is key to building an intimate relationship with Christ, which one day will be beneficial in forming an intimate and prayerful relationship with your future spouse. Spiritual intimacy and marital intimacy go hand in hand.

I was proud to learn my niece, who attends a Catholic college, recently declined a dinner invitation from another student. Her response: “I never see him at Adoration.”

Christ notices you at Adoration. So might the young woman (or man) who’s discerning her (or his) future.

3. Diocesan events and parish activities. My diocese holds “Young Adult Singles Mix and Mingle” events once a month. Check out your local diocese’s publication and social media to find events near you. If there aren’t any, reach out to your diocese’s Director of Evangelization and Formation and present the idea. You may be instrumental in starting a much-needed service in your area.

Scan your church bulletin for activities and attend events. Get to know fellow parishioners. Attend festivals, classes, retreats and conferences. You’ll learn and strengthen your faith while increasing your chances of meeting a spouse with the same core values.

4. Befriend like-minded people and coordinate activities. For nearly two decades I worked full time in the news industry. After the birth of my fourth child, I left the business to devote my time to my kids. During one of my first trips to the local park during “working hours” I stumbled upon several homeschooling families I never knew existed in my community. Among them, were some Catholic moms with kids the same age as mine. Friendships grew quickly and effortlessly.

In time, I invited one of the families to join us in praying the Rosary at our home. The following month they hosted a Rosary night and invited other families. From there, other families have taken turns hosting a “Family Rosary Night” as we call it.

Opportunities like these can help increase your chances of finding someone who shares your love of God and family.

5. Catholic dating sites and apps. Online dating is the way of the world, but I left this topic for last since I myself have never used a dating site or app. But … I’m blessed to have a wonderful brother-in-law that I otherwise wouldn’t have, if my sister hadn’t given a particular Catholic dating site a try.

A search online for Catholic dating sites and apps turns up a long list of results. Do your due diligence and research a site or app before signing up. If the landing page boasts to connect you to the “hottest” Catholics or to allow you to send “flirts” for free or promotes other messages that aren’t authentically Catholic, you can rest assured that site is not for you!

Finding your spouse may take time. Be patient and prayerful.

“Do not worry about anything, but present your needs to God in prayer and petition, with thanksgiving. Then the peace of God, which is beyond all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-9.