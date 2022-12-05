The History and Forms of the Christian Altar, the Right to Bear Alms, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The History and Forms of the Christian Altar: The Later Medieval Form - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Right to Bear Alms - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
A Man Direly Possessed at Thanksgiving Dinner - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog
Supporting Farmers: Catholic Social Teaching in Action – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange
Shrines of Italy: Church of Saint Mary of Nazareth - Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365
Why is the Sacred Heart on Fire? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
How the Church is ‘Sharing in Nigeria’s Agony’ – Father Justine John Dyikuk at The Pillar
The Sacraments Help Us Live What We Believe – Maryann G. Eidemiller at Our Sunday Visitor
The Normalization of Sterility - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Sound a Liberal Arts Revolution - Scott J. Bloch at The Catholic Thing
Dobbs Saves Lives – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit