The History and Forms of the Christian Altar, the Right to Bear Alms, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Altar Jerusalem Church Skull Photo
Altar Jerusalem Church Skull Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / S. Hermann and F. Richter from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The History and Forms of the Christian Altar: The Later Medieval Form - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Right to Bear Alms - Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

A Man Direly Possessed at Thanksgiving Dinner - Mary O'Regan at Mary's Blog

Supporting Farmers: Catholic Social Teaching in Action – Alexandra Greeley at Catholic Exchange

Shrines of Italy: Church of Saint Mary of Nazareth - Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365

Why is the Sacred Heart on Fire? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

How the Church is ‘Sharing in Nigeria’s Agony’ – Father Justine John Dyikuk at The Pillar

The Sacraments Help Us Live What We Believe – Maryann G. Eidemiller at Our Sunday Visitor

The Normalization of Sterility - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Sound a Liberal Arts Revolution - Scott J. Bloch at The Catholic Thing

Dobbs Saves Lives – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

