What Is the Poor Man’s Psalter, Holy Prayer Is a Weapon for Every Adversary, the Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena, and More Great Links!

What is the “Poor Man’s Psalter”? – Get Fed™

Holy Prayer: A Weapon for Every Adversary – Saint Catherine of Siena via Tan·Direction Blog

The Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

How to Maximize the Parish Year of the Eucharistic Revival in Your Parish – Adam Bartlett at Adoremus

Finding Forgiveness Through the Experience of Mercy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Gorgeous Diocesan Museum of Genoa – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Can a Catholic Be a Stoic? – Dave Dubay at Missio Dei

The Real Reason Christianity is Dying video and podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

Father Gabriele Amorth: The Levels, Kinds, and Stages of Demonic Activity – Scott Smith, Esq., at All Roads Lead To Rome

It is the Ego, Not the Length of Mass - Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

