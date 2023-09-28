Support the register

What Is the Poor Man’s Psalter, Holy Prayer Is a Weapon for Every Adversary, the Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

What is the “Poor Man’s Psalter”? – Get Fed™

Holy Prayer: A Weapon for Every Adversary – Saint Catherine of Siena via Tan·Direction Blog

The Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

How to Maximize the Parish Year of the Eucharistic Revival in Your Parish – Adam Bartlett at Adoremus

Finding Forgiveness Through the Experience of Mercy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

The Gorgeous Diocesan Museum of Genoa – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Can a Catholic Be a Stoic? – Dave Dubay at Missio Dei

The Real Reason Christianity is Dying video and podcast – The Catholic Gentleman

Father Gabriele Amorth: The Levels, Kinds, and Stages of Demonic Activity – Scott Smith, Esq., at All Roads Lead To Rome

It is the Ego, Not the Length of Mass - Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

