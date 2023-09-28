What Is the Poor Man’s Psalter, Holy Prayer Is a Weapon for Every Adversary, the Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena, and More Great Links!
What is the “Poor Man’s Psalter”? – Get Fed™
Holy Prayer: A Weapon for Every Adversary – Saint Catherine of Siena via Tan·Direction Blog
The Exquisite Floors of the Cathedral of Siena – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia
How to Maximize the Parish Year of the Eucharistic Revival in Your Parish – Adam Bartlett at Adoremus
Finding Forgiveness Through the Experience of Mercy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
The Gorgeous Diocesan Museum of Genoa – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Can a Catholic Be a Stoic? – Dave Dubay at Missio Dei
The Real Reason Christianity is Dying video and podcast – The Catholic Gentleman
Father Gabriele Amorth: The Levels, Kinds, and Stages of Demonic Activity – Scott Smith, Esq., at All Roads Lead To Rome
It is the Ego, Not the Length of Mass - Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both
