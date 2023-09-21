Yes Some Men Really Do Think About the Roman Empire Every Day, Fraternal Correction Is Loving Intervention, 30 Marian Eucharistic Visits, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Yes, Some Men Really Do Think about the Roman Empire Every Day – Florentius at Gloria Romanorum

Fraternal Correction—Loving Intervention – Marcellino D’Ambrosio, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life™

30 Marian Eucharistic Visits – Donna-Marie Cooper O’Boyle via Ignitum Today

Saint Hildegard and Other Wise Virgins – Dawn Beutner at The Catholic World Report

Other Miracles of Saint Januarius – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

J.R.R. Tolkien’s Little-known Feud with Cars – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

A Culture of Rupture – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

The Tyranny of the Tale – Amy Welborn at Charlotte was Both

Abandoning God for Consumerism? Embracing Tradition Leads to Divine Connection – George Ryan at Church Pop

Can the Pope Declare an Unbaptized Infant a Martyr and a Saint? – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

