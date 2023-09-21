Five Facts About Saint Monica That Will Inspire You to Never Give up Hope, The Corporal Work of Mercy of Visiting the Prisoners, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Five Facts About Saint Monica that Will Inspire You to Never Give Up Hope – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop Blog

The Corporal Works Of Mercy: Visiting The Prisoners – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

The Gift of Presence: Saint Mother Teresa’s Example for Life – Jacob Heidel at Word on Fire Blog

The Supernatural Power of Forgiveness – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Bishop Rolando Álvarez: A Year Behind Bars – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Music from the Book of Job – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Francis on China’s Door-Steppe: Next Stop Beijing? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Beach Games and Our Lady’s Nativity – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Polish Historian Grateful for the Witness, Beatification of Ulma Family – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

Remember! There’s Only One Expression of the Roman Rite, No Vetus! – Fr. Z’s Blog

