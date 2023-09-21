Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Five Facts About Saint Monica That Will Inspire You to Never Give up Hope, The Corporal Work of Mercy of Visiting the Prisoners, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Keep Going’
Tito Edwards Blogs

Five Facts About Saint Monica that Will Inspire You to Never Give Up Hope – Jacqueline Burkepile at Church Pop Blog

The Corporal Works Of Mercy: Visiting The Prisoners – Anne DeSantis at epicPew

The Gift of Presence: Saint Mother Teresa’s Example for Life – Jacob Heidel at Word on Fire Blog

The Supernatural Power of Forgiveness – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

Bishop Rolando Álvarez: A Year Behind Bars – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Music from the Book of Job – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Francis on China’s Door-Steppe: Next Stop Beijing? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Beach Games and Our Lady’s Nativity – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog

Polish Historian Grateful for the Witness, Beatification of Ulma Family – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report

Remember! There’s Only One Expression of the Roman Rite, No Vetus! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

