Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith, Are Gospels Myth or History, Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia
Are Gospels Myth or History? – Carl E. Olson at Simply Catholic Blog
Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life – Linda Kracht at Catholic365 Blog
The Sacred Belt of Our Lady (Cathedral of Prato, Italy) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Seattle Archdiocese Asks Pastors to Resign Ahead of Parish Consolidation – The Pillar
The Bondage of “Deciding for Yourself” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog
The History of Exorcism; Book Preview – Adam Blai via Ignitum Today
Ideological Commodities – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
Suiting Up: Packing 4.0 – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
Chinese in Mongolia to Pope Francis: “Save Our Church” – Elise Ann Allen at Crux via Catholic Herald
