Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith, Are Gospels Myth or History, Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Neuroscience’
‘Neuroscience’ (photo: Bruno de Lima / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Are Gospels Myth or History? – Carl E. Olson at Simply Catholic Blog

Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life – Linda Kracht at Catholic365 Blog

The Sacred Belt of Our Lady (Cathedral of Prato, Italy) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Seattle Archdiocese Asks Pastors to Resign Ahead of Parish Consolidation – The Pillar

The Bondage of “Deciding for Yourself” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog

The History of Exorcism; Book Preview – Adam Blai via Ignitum Today

Ideological Commodities – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Suiting Up: Packing 4.0 – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Chinese in Mongolia to Pope Francis: “Save Our Church” – Elise Ann Allen at Crux via Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

