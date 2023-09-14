Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith, Are Gospels Myth or History, Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Neuroscience Confirms a Truth at the Core of Our Faith – Cecilia Pigg at Aleteia

Are Gospels Myth or History? – Carl E. Olson at Simply Catholic Blog

Arguing the Case for the Virtuous Life – Linda Kracht at Catholic365 Blog

The Sacred Belt of Our Lady (Cathedral of Prato, Italy) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Seattle Archdiocese Asks Pastors to Resign Ahead of Parish Consolidation – The Pillar

The Bondage of “Deciding for Yourself” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing Blog

The History of Exorcism; Book Preview – Adam Blai via Ignitum Today

Ideological Commodities – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Suiting Up: Packing 4.0 – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

Chinese in Mongolia to Pope Francis: “Save Our Church” – Elise Ann Allen at Crux via Catholic Herald

