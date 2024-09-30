Support the register

By Nothing but Prayer and Fasting, The Right Storm to Calm, An Image of Man and Woman Complements, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

By Nothing But Prayer and Fasting – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Right Storm to Calm – Gabriel Garnica at Catholic Stand

An Image of Man and Woman, Complements – Leila Marie Lawler at Happy Despite Them

Was the Early Church ‘Catholic’ or Just ‘Christian’? – Jim Blackburn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Saint Joseph of Cupertino – New Compass Daily

The Jewish Roots of Veneration of the Saints – Suan Sonna at Catholic Answers Magazine

How To Choose Love Over Lust In Your Marriage: 10 Ways To Love Your Wife – Steve Pokorny at Catholic Link

The Church of Theotokos Pammakaristos in Constantinople – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What Does God Really Want? – Jimmy Akin

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Our Circle of Support: The Saints – The Catholic Gentleman

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Exorcist Says All Fully ‘Possessed’ Have False ‘Religious’ Visions – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

How To Beat Anxiety – Catholic Stand

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

