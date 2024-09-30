Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-sept-30-2024-yuzu5rb6

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A World Upside Down, Leila Lawler on Divorce, College, and the Dual-Income Home, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Map of Europe’
‘Map of Europe’ (photo: TheAndrasBarta / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

A World Upside Down – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Divorce, College, and the Dual-Income Home: The Leila Lawler Interview – Robert Marco at Catholic Exchange

A Look at the Visionary Art of Saint Hildegard (Photos) – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

What Does It Actually Mean to Be Joyful? – Rachel Meixner at Radiant Magazine

Five Ways To Make Your Home More “Catholic” – Christine Hanus at Catholic Link

Daily Bible Verses to Inspire and Strengthen You – Jean Elizabeth Seah at Ignitum Today

The Byzantine Cathedral of San Demetrio Megalomartire in Piana degli Albanesi, Sicily – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Does Possession of Statues Violate the First Commandment? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Spiritual Breakthrough in Marital Intimacy – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Who Really Wrote the Gospels? – Paul Senz at Catholic Answers Magazine

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

The Cross – Bob Blundell at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Faith, Works, and Profit – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription or gift subscription.

    My Account

  • Subscribe for just $49.95 $32.50!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up