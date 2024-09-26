Support the register

6 ‘Biblical’ Myths Debunked, 'Lourdes of the East' Expects Millions, St. Gregory the Great’s Advice for Couples, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Six ‘Biblical’ Myths Debunked – Steve Ray at Catholic Answers Magazine

The 'Lourdes of the East' Expects Millions of Pilgrims – Aurélien Vurli at La Croix International

Saint Gregory the Great’s Advice for Married Couples – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

No Time for the Pastime – Brother Patrick Bubel, O.P., at Dominicana

Four Reasons Why the Devil Hates the Blessed Virgin – The Catholic Gentleman

Spiritual Vigilantism – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Incredible Story of Sister Wilhelmina, the First American to be Declared Incorruptible – Grace Porto at Catholic Vote

What is Holy Matrimony and Why Should It Be Protected as the Primordial Sacrament – Dr. Michael Dauphinais and John Clark

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Tolkien’s Paradise – Robert Lazu Kmita, Ph.D.

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Our Lady’s Alleged Apparitions in Ukraine: Her Forgotten 20th Century Prophesies – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

