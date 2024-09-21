Support the register

Body of St. Teresa of Avila Examined and Found to Be Incorrupt, Wise and Foolish Virgins, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Tomb’
‘Tomb’ (photo: Yogabook / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Body of Saint Teresa of Avila (+1582) Examined and Found to Be Incorrupt – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Wise and Foolish Virgins: The Five Senses – Chantal LaFortune at Missio Dei

The Joyous Way the Lebanese Welcome a Newly-Ordained Priest – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

How We Know Truth, and Why It Matters? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

To the Ends of the Earth: Character; Catholic Men’s Devotionals, An Introduction – Mark C. McCann at Catholic365

Faith Versus Opinion – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

Sunday Readings & Catholic Doctrine for September 2024 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Eucharist is the Heartbeat of Catholic Education – Ryan Bilodeau at Catholic Exchange

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Living Crucifixes: The Phenomenon of Stigmata – Paul Kengor at The American Spectator

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Ann Farmer: Pro-Life Campaigner, Poet, Cartoonist, Author – Ann Farmer at Mercator

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

