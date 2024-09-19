Support the register

The Devil Is in the Details, Questions About Liturgy: Vestments for Altar Boys, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

The Devil is in the Details – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Questions About Liturgy: Vestments for Altar Boys – Zenit

The Seal of Confession – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., at Simply Catholic

We Must Give to God and to the Poor: The Difference between Alms and Tithes – Matthew McKenna at Catholic Exchange

Green Need Not Mean ‘Ordinary’ – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Carolingian Glories: A Closer Look – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Those Who Feel Eternity: Goodness and the Religious Life – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Path to Jesus is Not That Difficult, Saint Augustine Shows Us the Way – Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Healing Through Stories: Book for Families Grieving After Losing a Baby – Theoni Bell at Ignitum Today

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

The Multi-Generational Domestic Church – Nancy Lessard at Catholic365

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

