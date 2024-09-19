The Devil Is in the Details, Questions About Liturgy: Vestments for Altar Boys, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Devil is in the Details – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Questions About Liturgy: Vestments for Altar Boys – Zenit
The Seal of Confession – Edward N. Peters, J.C.D., J.D., at Simply Catholic
We Must Give to God and to the Poor: The Difference between Alms and Tithes – Matthew McKenna at Catholic Exchange
Green Need Not Mean ‘Ordinary’ – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Carolingian Glories: A Closer Look – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project
Those Who Feel Eternity: Goodness and the Religious Life – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Path to Jesus is Not That Difficult, Saint Augustine Shows Us the Way – Marlon De La Torre, Ph.D., at Knowing Is Doing
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Healing Through Stories: Book for Families Grieving After Losing a Baby – Theoni Bell at Ignitum Today
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards
The Multi-Generational Domestic Church – Nancy Lessard at Catholic365
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging