Is There Really ‘No Salvation Outside the Catholic Church,’ All Things Angels and Spiritual Warfare With Father Ambrose Criste, and More Great Links!

Is There Really “No Salvation Outside the Catholic Church?” – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

All Things Angels And Spiritual Warfare with Father Ambrose Criste – Lila Rose

Edith Stein on the Nature of Women – Lauretta Brown at OSV News

What Did You Leave To Follow Christ? – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

From Catherine of Sienna – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

Mary’s Way of the Cross – Deacon Thomas L. McDonald at Weird Catholic

Forgive All Injuries: A Meditation on the Sixth Spiritual Work of Mercy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

What Even is a Prince? – Aaron Pattee at Maintaining the Realm

Celtic Crosses, Saxon Monasteries: How Island Art, Monks Shaped Christian Europe – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Why Catholics Should Learn to Dance – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., Julian Kwasniewski, and Dorothy Cummings McLean, at Tradition & Sanity

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit