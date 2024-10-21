Support the register

Is There Really ‘No Salvation Outside the Catholic Church,’ All Things Angels and Spiritual Warfare With Father Ambrose Criste, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Is There Really “No Salvation Outside the Catholic Church?” – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

All Things Angels And Spiritual Warfare with Father Ambrose Criste – Lila Rose

Edith Stein on the Nature of Women – Lauretta Brown at OSV News

What Did You Leave To Follow Christ? – Pamela Mandela at Catholic Stand

From Catherine of Sienna – James Chastek, Ph.L., Ph.D., at Just Thomism

Mary’s Way of the Cross – Deacon Thomas L. McDonald at Weird Catholic

Forgive All Injuries: A Meditation on the Sixth Spiritual Work of Mercy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

What Even is a Prince? – Aaron Pattee at Maintaining the Realm

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Celtic Crosses, Saxon Monasteries: How Island Art, Monks Shaped Christian Europe – Hilary White at The Sacred Images Project

Why Catholics Should Learn to Dance – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., Julian Kwasniewski, and Dorothy Cummings McLean, at Tradition & Sanity

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

