Are We All Loved Equally, Too Smart to Believe There Is a Devil, Why St. James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Are We All Loved Equally? – Veil of Veronica

Too Smart to Believe There is a Devil? – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Why Saint James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Inside the Abbey of Saint Walburga’s Hidden Vocation of Prayer for the Church – André Escaleira, Jr., at Denver Catholic

What Are 10 Things I Should Know About Jeremiah? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Relics of Saint Helena, Empress, Mother of Constantine, Discoverer of the True Cross – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Paradigm Lost, How to Defend Your Faith in the Culture – Catholic Unscripted

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Angels Are Everywhere In The Bible – Lila Rose

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Venetian Miracles of the Holy Cross – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Hidden Wisdom of Fairy Tales – Robert Lazu Kmita, Ph.D., at Kmita’s Library

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Are We Free in Heaven? – Brother Cassian Mary Iozzo, O.P., Ph.D.

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

