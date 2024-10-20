Are We All Loved Equally, Too Smart to Believe There Is a Devil, Why St. James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Are We All Loved Equally? – Veil of Veronica

Too Smart to Believe There is a Devil? – Joe Tevington at Catholic Stand

Why Saint James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead – Karlo Broussard at Catholic Answers Magazine

Inside the Abbey of Saint Walburga’s Hidden Vocation of Prayer for the Church – André Escaleira, Jr., at Denver Catholic

What Are 10 Things I Should Know About Jeremiah? – Clement J. Harrold at Saint Paul Center

The Relics of Saint Helena, Empress, Mother of Constantine, Discoverer of the True Cross – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Paradigm Lost, How to Defend Your Faith in the Culture – Catholic Unscripted

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Angels Are Everywhere In The Bible – Lila Rose

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Venetian Miracles of the Holy Cross – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

The Hidden Wisdom of Fairy Tales – Robert Lazu Kmita, Ph.D., at Kmita’s Library

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Are We Free in Heaven? – Brother Cassian Mary Iozzo, O.P., Ph.D.