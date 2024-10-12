Support the register

Defending Yourself Against a Curse, Should Catholics Practice Yoga, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Blessing’
‘Blessing’ (photo: timokefoto / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Defending Yourself Against A Curse – Father Gabriele Amorth and Michael H. Brown via Spirit Daily Blog

Should Catholics Practice Yoga? – Alexander Frank at Catholic Answers Magazine

Kids’ Solemn Reenacting of Mass Procession is Perfection! – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Why and How to Make a Family Necrology – Matthew at A Catholic Life

How the Weakness of the Cross Makes Us Strong – Peter J. Kreeft, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina – New Daily Compass

Levitation and Bilocation: a Courageous History of Supernatural Belief – Gavin Ashenden at Catholic Herald

Serve the Lord with Gladness: How to Pray All Day – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange

Facts About Angels – Lila Rose

Desire – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Customs and Traditions: Citrus and Laurel Decorations in North-Eastern Sicily – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Because Some Scholar Told Me So – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

A Brush With Padre Pio – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Padre Pio’s Last Four Words Can Help and Inspire Us (Video) – Caroline Fischer at Aleteia

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

