Defending Yourself Against a Curse, Should Catholics Practice Yoga, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Defending Yourself Against A Curse – Father Gabriele Amorth and Michael H. Brown via Spirit Daily Blog

Should Catholics Practice Yoga? – Alexander Frank at Catholic Answers Magazine

Kids’ Solemn Reenacting of Mass Procession is Perfection! – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Why and How to Make a Family Necrology – Matthew at A Catholic Life

How the Weakness of the Cross Makes Us Strong – Peter J. Kreeft, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life

Saint Pio of Pietrelcina – New Daily Compass

Levitation and Bilocation: a Courageous History of Supernatural Belief – Gavin Ashenden at Catholic Herald

Serve the Lord with Gladness: How to Pray All Day – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange

Facts About Angels – Lila Rose

Desire – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Customs and Traditions: Citrus and Laurel Decorations in North-Eastern Sicily – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Because Some Scholar Told Me So – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

A Brush With Padre Pio – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Padre Pio’s Last Four Words Can Help and Inspire Us (Video) – Caroline Fischer at Aleteia