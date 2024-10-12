Defending Yourself Against a Curse, Should Catholics Practice Yoga, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Defending Yourself Against A Curse – Father Gabriele Amorth and Michael H. Brown via Spirit Daily Blog
Should Catholics Practice Yoga? – Alexander Frank at Catholic Answers Magazine
Kids’ Solemn Reenacting of Mass Procession is Perfection! – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
Why and How to Make a Family Necrology – Matthew at A Catholic Life
How the Weakness of the Cross Makes Us Strong – Peter J. Kreeft, Ph.D., at Integrated Catholic Life
Saint Pio of Pietrelcina – New Daily Compass
Levitation and Bilocation: a Courageous History of Supernatural Belief – Gavin Ashenden at Catholic Herald
Serve the Lord with Gladness: How to Pray All Day – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange
Facts About Angels – Lila Rose
Desire – Father Derek Sakowski at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
Customs and Traditions: Citrus and Laurel Decorations in North-Eastern Sicily – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Because Some Scholar Told Me So – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
A Brush With Padre Pio – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
Padre Pio’s Last Four Words Can Help and Inspire Us (Video) – Caroline Fischer at Aleteia
