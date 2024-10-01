Support the register

How Our Lady of La Salette Can Give Us Hope in Darkness, Father Mac Hill’s Powerful Conversion, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Light in Darkness’
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Our Lady of La Salette Can Give Us Hope in Darkness – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Father Mac Hill’s Powerful Conversion: Unexpected Ways God Can Change Your Life – uCatholic

Beautiful Liturgical Objects from the Holy Land – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Resting on Sundays Means Something – Simone Rizkallah at Catholic Answers Magazine

God Doesn’t Know Me (Conversion Story) – Jeff Hutson at Coming Home Network

From Mega-Church to The Church, a Conversion Story (Steve Ray Conversion Story) – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

What Are Ember Days? – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Calling Catholics ‘Weird’ Is Not New – Dan Fitzpatrick at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Beautiful Kavass in Jerusalem (Ottoman Vestige in Christianity) – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Becoming Like Martha – Tom Thomas at Catholic Stand

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor on X - Robert Edwards

Just Do It! (Making Time for Prayer) – John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at New Oxford Review

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Rooting My Identity in Something More: The Eucharist – Emily Jerger at Radiant Magazine

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

