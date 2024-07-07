Support the register

What Did St. Michael Say to Lucifer, A Bad Argument for Sola Scriptura, Raising Your Sons to Be Men, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘St. Michael the Archangel’
‘St. Michael the Archangel’ (photo: lbrownstone / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
What Did Saint Michael Say to Lucifer? – Get Fed

A Bad Argument for Sola Scriptura – Suan Sonna at Catholic Answers Magazine

Where We Pick Up Demons – Michael H. Brown at Spirit Daily Blog

Raising Your Sons to be Men with Exorcist Father Chad Ripperger – The Catholic Gentleman

The Holy State Of Abandonment – Father Jean Pierre de Caussade, S.J., via Tan Direction

Moral Vigilance in Daily Life: Aquinas and Newman on Obedience – Aaron Schuck at Catholic365

Technology Distracts From Our Natural Religiosity – Matthew Uzdavinis at Catholic Exchange

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

Artist Focus: Simone Martini and International Gothic – Hilary White at Sacred Images Project

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Before and After: Crypt Chapel of Corpus Christi Cathedral in Texas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

God Knows Our Hearts, But We Should Still Make Time For Prayer – Catholic Spiritual Direction

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Galileo and the Catholic Church: His Impact on Science – Magis Center

