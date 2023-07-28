Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man, Wasted Suffering, What the Catholic Church Really Teaches About Evolution, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man – Edward Feser, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Exorcist Diary: Wasted Suffering – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

What the Church Really Teaches About Evolution – Dr. Brian Miller at CatholicLink Blog

The Theophany of Abyss – Michael Warren Davis at The Common Man Blog

We Only Thrive in the Hands of God – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

America is on a Knife’s Edge – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog

Art v. Rupnik et al. – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

The Scientists Who Dissented from Humanae Vitae – Sharon Kabel at The Pillar

Synodality, “Walking Together-ity”: It is “Muskrat Love” and Charlie Curran All Over Again – Fr. Z's Blog

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com