Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man, Wasted Suffering, What the Catholic Church Really Teaches About Evolution, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Straw Man Farm Field Outdoors Relaxing Sitting Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Aleksandar Andjelkovic / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man – Edward Feser, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Exorcist Diary: Wasted Suffering – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog

What the Church Really Teaches About Evolution – Dr. Brian Miller at CatholicLink Blog

The Theophany of Abyss – Michael Warren Davis at The Common Man Blog

We Only Thrive in the Hands of God – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

America is on a Knife’s Edge – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog

Art v. Rupnik et al. – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

The Scientists Who Dissented from Humanae Vitae – Sharon Kabel at The Pillar

Synodality, “Walking Together-ity”: It is “Muskrat Love” and Charlie Curran All Over Again – Fr. Z's Blog

For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Sister Mary Regina of the Holy Angels, the first religious sister to join Mother Angelica’s monastery in Hanceville, Alabama, died July 22 at age 78 after a battle with cancer.

Mother Angelica’s ‘First Daughter’ Sister Regina dies

“As Mother and her sisters were building the monastery in Irondale, a friend brought her [Jo Ann Magro, 16 years old] there where she met Mother for the first time. At that moment she heard the Lord say, ‘Come,’” Father Wolfe wrote in an email interview.

Joe Bukuras/CNA News

