Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man, Wasted Suffering, What the Catholic Church Really Teaches About Evolution, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Lofton’s YouTube Straw Man – Edward Feser, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report
Exorcist Diary: Wasted Suffering – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog
What the Church Really Teaches About Evolution – Dr. Brian Miller at CatholicLink Blog
The Theophany of Abyss – Michael Warren Davis at The Common Man Blog
We Only Thrive in the Hands of God – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
America is on a Knife’s Edge – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog
Art v. Rupnik et al. – A Treasure To Be Shared Blog
The Scientists Who Dissented from Humanae Vitae – Sharon Kabel at The Pillar
Synodality, “Walking Together-ity”: It is “Muskrat Love” and Charlie Curran All Over Again – Fr. Z's Blog
For Prime Time News and Commentary, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
