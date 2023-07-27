Support the register

Bible Translation Bias or Misinformation, When the Infant Jesus of Prague Spoke to a Priest, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Bible Translation Bias or Misinformation – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith Blog

When the Infant Jesus of Prague Spoke to a Priest: The History and Promises – Mat Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Why Growing Older may be the Greatest Blessing of All – Xavier Patier at Aleteia

New Shroud Documentary Investigates the Crucifixion as a Gripping Original True Crime Story – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Corpus Christi 2023 Photopost – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Mary Magdalene: A Blueprint for Effective Evangelization – Rachel Bulman at Word on Fire Blog

The Revival of Pilgrimage in an Age of Secularism and Distraction – James Jeffrey at The Catholic World Report

The Vice of Insensibility – Ed Feser, Ph.D.

How Ancient Is Communion in the Hand? – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

An Artist’s Response to Post-Christian Culture – Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

