When Marriage Is Not ‘for Better’ but ‘for Worse’, Proof of a Soul From the Transcendentals and Our Interior Sense of God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

When Marriage is Not ‘For Better’ but ‘For Worse’ – Philip E. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Proof of a Soul From the Transcendentals and Our Interior Sense of God – Magis Center

Why Does The Catholic Church Use Bells? – Catholic Link

12 Characteristics of Catholic Discipleship – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

Singing with Wisdom: Music in Roman Catholic Worship, Part II – Mark Bradford at Word On Fire

Did the Fathers Teach ‘Bible Alone’? – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Bearing the Defects of Others – Thomas à Kempis via Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

What’s Love Got to Do With It? – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Renunciation and Praise – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards

Mary, Model of Teachers – Father Peter M.J. Stravinskas, S.T.D., Ph.D., What We Need Now

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

Prioritizing Faith – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

