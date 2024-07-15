When Marriage Is Not ‘for Better’ but ‘for Worse’, Proof of a Soul From the Transcendentals and Our Interior Sense of God, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

When Marriage is Not ‘For Better’ but ‘For Worse’ – Philip E. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Proof of a Soul From the Transcendentals and Our Interior Sense of God – Magis Center

Why Does The Catholic Church Use Bells? – Catholic Link

12 Characteristics of Catholic Discipleship – Marcel LeJeune at Catholic Missionary Disciples

Singing with Wisdom: Music in Roman Catholic Worship, Part II – Mark Bradford at Word On Fire

Did the Fathers Teach ‘Bible Alone’? – Casey Chalk at Catholic Answers Magazine

Bearing the Defects of Others – Thomas à Kempis via Tan Direction

What’s Love Got to Do With It? – Deacon Mark Danis at Integrated Catholic Life

Renunciation and Praise – Anthony Lilles at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Mary, Model of Teachers – Father Peter M.J. Stravinskas, S.T.D., Ph.D., What We Need Now

Prioritizing Faith – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange