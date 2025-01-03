The True Meaning of the ‘Inn’ in Bethlehem, A Woman’s Journey From ‘Spiritual but Not Religious’ to Catholicism, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The True Meaning of the “Inn” in Bethlehem – Father Dwight Longenecker at Standing on my Head

New Book: A Woman’s Journey from ‘Spiritual but Not Religious’ to Catholicism – McKenna Snow at Catholic Vote

A “Christmas Truce” at an Abortion Center – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand

In Honor of Saint Stephen – Steven Lawson at Ignitum Today

Three Things I Didn’t Know About Christmas – Father Victor Feltes at Parishable Items

Why Christmas Trees Can Be Left Out Until January – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Catholic Way to Address Homelessness: Interview with Michael Acaldo – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange

Does Christmas Come from Pagan Feasts? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit

What is “Saint Stephen’s Ride”? – Get Fed

Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit

Saint Thérèse’s Christmas Miracle: Story of Moment That Helped Her Become a Saint – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Ambrosian Gospel of Saint Stephen – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Dragon of Rhodes – Raymond Ibrahim at The Stream

‘What is Boxing Day?’ and Other Important Questions. . . – Jack Montgomery at The National Pulse