The True Meaning of the ‘Inn’ in Bethlehem, A Woman’s Journey From ‘Spiritual but Not Religious’ to Catholicism, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The True Meaning of the “Inn” in Bethlehem – Father Dwight Longenecker at Standing on my Head
New Book: A Woman’s Journey from ‘Spiritual but Not Religious’ to Catholicism – McKenna Snow at Catholic Vote
A “Christmas Truce” at an Abortion Center – Patty Knap at Catholic Stand
In Honor of Saint Stephen – Steven Lawson at Ignitum Today
Three Things I Didn’t Know About Christmas – Father Victor Feltes at Parishable Items
Why Christmas Trees Can Be Left Out Until January – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
The Catholic Way to Address Homelessness: Interview with Michael Acaldo – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange
Does Christmas Come from Pagan Feasts? – Joe Heschmeyer, J.D., at Catholic Answers Magazine
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Maximilian Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
What is “Saint Stephen’s Ride”? – Get Fed
Saint Thérèse’s Christmas Miracle: Story of Moment That Helped Her Become a Saint – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
The Ambrosian Gospel of Saint Stephen – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The Dragon of Rhodes – Raymond Ibrahim at The Stream
‘What is Boxing Day?’ and Other Important Questions. . . – Jack Montgomery at The National Pulse
